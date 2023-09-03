Ukraine Reaches New Agreements On Int'l Defense Aid, President Says

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his latest video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"We have new agreements with partners regarding defense packages. And, by the way, today in a conversation with French President (Emmanuel – ed.) Macron, we discussed which new supplies could help our soldiers," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, an agreement was reached with France on the training of Ukrainian pilots. Zelensky and Macron also discussed the protection of the Odregion from Russia's strikes.

"There are important things we do in Ukraine for our defense more and more intensively, every week. This also applies to our weapons – from guns and shells to drones and missiles. It also applies to our unity," Zelensky said.

