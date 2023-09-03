G7 Ambassadors Welcome Progress In Restoring Asset Declaration In Ukraine

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to a posting on the X social network by the representative office of the G7 ambassadors.

"G7 Ambassadors welcome progress to restore asset declarations for public officials. To ensure transparency and accountability, we note the importance of avoiding loopholes for rented or leased assets and of minimizing security exceptions, including on publication, to those directly involved in defending Ukraine," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt a law on the restoration of electronic declaration of assets by early October. Currently, 567 amendments have been submitted to the draft law.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated he stood categorically against the restoration of e-declaration for military personnel for the period of martial law citing security concerns.

Over the past week, more than 5,700 officials submitted their asset declarations.