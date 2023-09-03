Qse Ends Flat Despite Buying Interests In Realty, Telecom, Consumer Goods And Industrials Sectors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange Sunday opened the week on almost a flat note despite buying interests in the real estate, telecom, consumer goods and industrials counters.
The Gulf institutions were seenprofit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index settled mere 0.09% lower at 10,185.99 points.
The local retail investors were also seen bearish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 4.64%.
About 45% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was down QR0.59bn or 0.1% to QR601.53bn with microcap cap segments taking the toll most.
The Arab individuals' weakened buying had its influence in the main market, which however touched an intraday high of 10,299 points.
The foreign retail investors' lowerbuying also had its say in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.04mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.33mn changed hands across 29 deals.
The Gulf individuals remained bullish but with lesser vigour in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.
The Islamic index was seen gaining vis-à-vis declines in the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.
The Total Return Index was down 0.09% and All Share Index by 0.11%, while Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) rose 0.14% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.
The banks and financial services sector index shrank 0.36%, transport (0.14%) and insurance (0.09%); whereas realty gained 0.56%, tel(0.42%), consumer goods and services (0.23%) and industrials (0.12%).
Major shakers in the main market included Meeza, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatari German Medical Devices, Estithmar Holding, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Doha Bank, Commercial Bank, Salam International Investment, QLM and Mazaya Qatar. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.
Nevertheless, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Al Khaleej Takaful, Qatar National Cement, Zad Holding and Industries Qatar were among the gainers in the main bourse.
The Gulf institutions turnedsellers to the tune of QR10.26mn againstbuyers of QR15.69mn on August 31.
The local retail individuals weresellers to the extent of QR9.72mn compared withbuyers of QR64.69mn last Thursday.
The domestic institutions'buying decreased substantially to QR33.47mn against QR79.05mn the previtrading day.
The Arab retail investors'buying weakened significantly to QR4.38mn compared to QR19.08mn on August 31.
The foreign individual investors'buying shrank noticeably to QR3.47mn against QR8.72mn last Thursday.
The Gulf retail investors'buying declined perceptibly to QR0.38mn compared to QR1.78mn the previtrading day.
However, the foreign institutions'profit booking tanked drastically to QR21.7mn against QR189.01mn on August 31.
The Arab institutions continued to have no majorexposure for the third straight session.
Trade volumes in the main market plunged 42% to 168mn shares, value by 60% to QR416.88mn and deals by 35% to 14,553.
The venture market saw almost quadrupled trade volumes to 0.64mn equities and value more than tripled to QR1.1mn on more than tripled transactions to 119.
