(MENAFN) Since the start of 2023, the Vologda Region of Russia has shipped over 50 tons of ice cream to Israel, according to a report this week by the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.



The study states that exports had already surpassed the total for last year, which was 48.6 tons.



According to reports, on August 23, a fresh shipment of Vologda ice cream was sent from St. Petersburg to Israel.



An increase in demand for Vologda vanilla ice cream in waffle cups with chocolate icing was recorded in Israel, according to the survey. According to Rosselkhoznadzor, ice cream bars with chocolate, almonds, as well as caramel are also very popular.



30,000 tons of ice cream are produced in Vologda each year. The region's web page states that it is renowned for its variety of flavors and is shipped to 10 international nations. Since it is made in collaboration with local farmers who can provide high-quality dairy products, the product is also famous for its natural taste that is free of vegetable fats.



Russia has been increasing its exports of ice cream to markets around the world, particularly Africa, where shipments reached 600,000 tons last year.

