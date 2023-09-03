Up To Soon Become Second Largest Economy Among All States: Cm Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 30 (KNN) The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the state is on a trajectory to become India's second-largest economy among all states.

Addressing the National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) of FICCI in Lucknow, the CM said that Uttar Pradesh is not just progressing; it is advancing rapidly to become a revenue-surpstate. He emphasised that the once-stigmatized BIMARU image of UP is changing as the state transitions into an economic powerhouse.







He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh's substantial working-age population, comprising 56 per cent of its total demographic, fuels its economic aspirations.“Key initiatives like the 'One District One Product' scheme, along with robust infrastructure development and the provision of essential amenities to residents, are turning UP into a burgeoning industrial hub,” he said.

"In the coming years, UP will become the leading economy of the country and will undertake its role as the Growth Engine of the country," CM Yogi said.

The chief minister expressed gratitude towards FICCI for hosting its NECM in Uttar Pradesh after a gap of 38 years, signalling the state's increasingly business-friendly climate.

Speaking on the occasion, FICCI President, Subhrakant Panda, said, "The development of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath serves as a paradigm for other states. The unique demographic profile of UP, coupled with forward-looking initiatives such as One District One Product, has set the state on an accelerated path to becoming a premier industrial location."

The National Executive Committee of FICCI comprises top industrialists of the country, chief executives of multinational corporations, heads of public sector enterprises, financial institutions, banks and management experts. The Executive Committee meets from time to time in different regions and deliberates on national and region-specific issues.

