No Russian Missile Carriers Spotted Off Crimea Coast - Ukraine Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Sunday morning, Russia has five warships on combat duty in the Black Sea with no missile carriers among them.
That's according to Ukraine's Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.
There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov, which is not a missile carrier. Read also: Navy units down 31 Russian quadcopters in one da
Eight Russian warships remain in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia's navy operates a fleet of nearly 50 units in the Azov-Black Sea region, complemented by vessels manned by the Russian coast guards.
