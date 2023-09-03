No Russian Missile Carriers Spotted Off Crimea Coast - Ukraine Navy

That's according to Ukraine's Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.

There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov, which is not a missile carrier.

Eight Russian warships remain in the Mediterranean Sea, two of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 24 missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Russia's navy operates a fleet of nearly 50 units in the Azov-Black Sea region, complemented by vessels manned by the Russian coast guards.