Germany To Protect Skies Of Slovakia After Latter Donates All Migs To Ukraine

This is reported by DW , Ukrinform saw.

For this purpose, the security flights will be conducted in the airspace of Slovakia until December 22, as the press service of the Bundeswehr reported earlier.

It is noted that two Eurofighter combat aircraft of the German tactical air force 74th squadron, stationed in Upper Bavaria, will remain combat-ready to intercept unidentified or hostile objects in the airspace of Slovakia in the event of an emergency.

In addition, training flights over Slovakia and landings at Slovak airfields are scheduled.

Slovakia is part of NATO's eastern flank sharing a border with Ukraine, which is subjected to full-scale aggression on the part of Russia. In April 2022, Slovakia transferred its S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

In addition, Slovakia sent Ukraine its MiG-29 fighter jets in March, so it is no longer able to defend its airspace on its own. Initially, this task was taken over by its closest Eastern European neighbors – Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, and now Germany has joined the team.

This weekend, the German air force will also take part in the two-day Slovak International Air Fest air show at the Kučina military airfield, located 42 kilometers north of Bratislava. As dpa reports, the airbase is also used by the U.S. air force based on an agreement between Slovakia and the U.S.

