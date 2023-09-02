Ramaswamy: Gop Candidate Who's More Trump Than Trump

Well-spoken, polemical and supremely self-assured, it's no surprise that the Trump-loving Vivek Ramaswamy has emerged as the new darling of the Republican presidential primary field.

Coming out of the first GOP debate in late August , where he oratorically dazzled (and also drew sharp criticism ) after a combination of pre-scripted lines and impromptu take-downs, Ramaswamy is gaining ground in the polls - and is reportedly seeing a“surge of Iowans flock to his campaign stops,” ahead of the state's important caucus, due on January 15, 2024.

Nationally, Ramaswamy has now cruised into third place in the Republican race, at 10%, according to FiveThirtyEight polling averages, and is hoping to overtake Florida governor Ron DeSantis (14%), once seen as the prohibitive choice to rival Donald Trump .

While still some 40 points out of first place, it's a sudden uptick for a candidate who was, until recently, a virtual unknown.

But at just 38 years old, can this billionaire rookie politician of Indian descent, who - according to his own admission - is a“skinny guy with a funny last name,” crack Trump's insurmountable lead, much less foil his coronation?

Ramaswamy is a self-styled“clear outsider” who's never served in government. A graduate of Harvard and Yale Law School, he cut his teeth at a Wall Street hedge fund before founding a multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical firm. As“one of the richest thirty-somethings” in the nation, according to Forbes , Ramaswamy has lived, in his words ,“the American dream.”

Ramaswamy, however, isn't your typical socially liberal Ivy League graduate. He can rap like Eminem . And he's called formerpresident Richard Nixon“the most underappreciated president of our modern history in this country, probably in all of American history.”