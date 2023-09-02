Ccci's Courtesy Meeting With Indian High Commissioner

CCCI's Senior Vice President Tarafdar Md Ruhul Amin, Director Anjan Shekhar Das, Md Rakibur Rahman (Tutul), Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun and the newly elected Director Mahfuzul Haque Shah spoke to the High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh while the Chamber President Mahbubul Alam presided over the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Indian High Commissioner Prannoy Verma said, "Bangladesh is one of the biggest trade partners of India in Asia. There is immense trade potential between Bangladesh's Chattogram and India's northeastern region. For this purpose, trade facilities between the two countries should be increased."

"To increase trade between the two countries, emphasis should be placed on connectivity as well as modernisation of sea, air and land ports," said the Indian envoy.



He expressed that India is considering building seven more land ports to increase its border trade with other countries.

Furthermore, the envoy called on both countries to work and bring the import-export products under a common testing facility to further boost trade.

He also emphasised on chamber to chamber communication for single and joint investment of Indian businessmen in Bangladesh, not to mentioned Chattogram.

In his address, Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said, "The rupee exchange facility will help increase inter-trade between the countries. Apart from this, Bangladesh's food security will continue to thrive as India keeps Bangladesh in the export quota of seven essential products."

He also mentioned, the most important development in India-Bangladesh relations is the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

"This will be a game changer for both countries. Through which, bilateral trade between the two countries will increase to USD 40 billion," stressed the President of CCCI.



The President of the chamber also said that India can utilise multimodal communication with Chattogram in terms of connectivity. For this purpose, CCCI President invited Indian investors to come and invest in Chattogram.

Assistant High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dr Rajeev Ranjan, Chamber Directors Md Ahid Siraj Chowdhury (Swapan), Zahirul Islam Chowdhury (Alamgir), Mohammad Adnanul Islam, and the newly elected Director Mahbubul Haque Miah, among others, were also present at the courtesy meeting.