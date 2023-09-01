Partisans Set Fire To Invaders' Repair Base In Village Near Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Partisans set fire to a military repair base of the Russian invaders in Bezimyane village near Mariupol.
"The Mariupol Resistance Group reports damage to another repair base of the occupiers by arson. This time, in Novoazovsk district near Bezimyane village," Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, posted on
Telegram
and published a photo showing thick smoke from the fire.
As reported, on August 31, partisans set fire to and destroyed four vehicles belonging to the invaders in Mariupol. In mid-August, a Russian base was set on fire. As a result, about a dozen occupiers were injured.
Photo: Mariupol Resistance
