Kuwait Pm Congratulates Slovakia On National Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to President of Slovakia Zuzana Caputova on Friday, on her country's national day.(end)
