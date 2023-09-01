Azerbaijan Sends School Kits To Region Of Türkiye Affected By Earthquake (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijan has sent 3,000 school kits to the region of Türkiye
affected by the earthquake, the State Committee of the Republic of
Azerbaijan told Trend.
The humanitarian aid campaign was carried out by the
Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund at the request of the House of
Azerbaijan in the Turkish province of Hatay. School kits were given
to students who will go to the first grade.
The Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, together with
the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations, delivered food
aid to more than 2,600 families affected by the earthquake in
Kahramanmaras in April this year. Among those who received food aid
were Azerbaijanis living in Kahramanmaras.
A devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred in
Türkiye on February 6. The earthquake with an epicenter in the
Pazarcik district of the Kahramanmaras province lay at a depth of
seven kilometers.
As a result of the earthquake, seridamage occurred
in the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya,
Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras. In
addition, several more strong earthquakes occurred on the territory
of the country.
