Azerbaijan Sends School Kits To Region Of Türkiye Affected By Earthquake (Photo)

The humanitarian aid campaign was carried out by the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund at the request of the House of Azerbaijan in the Turkish province of Hatay. School kits were given to students who will go to the first grade.

The Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund, together with the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations, delivered food aid to more than 2,600 families affected by the earthquake in Kahramanmaras in April this year. Among those who received food aid were Azerbaijanis living in Kahramanmaras.

A devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.7 occurred in Türkiye on February 6. The earthquake with an epicenter in the Pazarcik district of the Kahramanmaras province lay at a depth of seven kilometers.

As a result of the earthquake, seridamage occurred in the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras. In addition, several more strong earthquakes occurred on the territory of the country.