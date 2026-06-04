Jordan Condemns Attack On UNIFIL Position In Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs condemned an attack targeting a position of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the death of a Serbian peacekeeper and injuries to two others from Spain and El Salvador.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fu'ad Al-Majali expressed Jordan's deepest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the friendly Republic of Serbia over the death of the soldier, and wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery.

Al-Majali stressed the importance of ensuring the security and safety of UN peacekeeping forces, reaffirming Jordan's rejection of any attacks against UNIFIL personnel. He underscored the force's vital role in maintaining security and stability in Lebanon in accordance with its United Nations mandate.

//Petra// MF