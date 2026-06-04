J&K Raises Technical Sanction Limits Across Departments

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has enhanced the financial powers of Administrative Departments by increasing the limit for according technical sanction to development projects from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The change has been made through an amendment to the Delegation of Financial Powers issued under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, according to a notification issued by the Finance Department.

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As per the notification, Administrative Departments will now be empowered to accord technical sanction to projects costing up to Rs 5 crore. Earlier, departments could approve technical sanctions only for projects up to Rs 2 crore.

Projects exceeding Rs 5 crore will continue to require approval under the higher sanctioning mechanism prescribed by the government.

The amendment has been carried out in Annexure-I of the Delegation of Financial Powers relating to powers for according Administrative Approval, Technical Sanction and Award of Contracts. The notification substitutes the existing limits of“Up to Rs 2.00 Crores” and“Above Rs 2.00 Crores” with“Up to Rs 5.00 Crores” and“Above Rs 5.00 Crores” respectively under the category dealing with powers to accord Technical Sanction.

The notification was issued by the Finance Department in exercise of powers conferred under Section 67 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The order states that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has approved the amendment aimed at revising the delegation of powers to Administrative Departments.

Officials said the move is expected to expedite project approvals and improve administrative efficiency by reducing the need for higher-level clearances in a larger number of development works.

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The notification has been circulated to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, District Development Commissioners and other concerned authorities for implementation.

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