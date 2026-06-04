Strength Or Risk? 39 Weeks Pregnant, Bengaluru Woman's Advanced Yoga Divides Internet (WATCH)

A Bengaluru-based yoga instructor has found herself at the centre of an online debate after a video showing her performing advanced yoga poses while 39 weeks pregnant went viral, leaving social media sharply divided between admiration and concern.

Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, a professional yoga teacher, shared a video of herself practising yoga in a saree during the final weeks of her pregnancy. The clip, which has amassed more than 21 million views, featured her effortlessly executing several challenging asanas, including Chakrasana (Wheel Pose), drawing widespread attention and sparking intense discussion.

Dwivedi made it clear that her fitness journey was built on years of dedicated practice and was not meant to serve as a guide for others.

"39 weeks. 9 months. And this is my reality. Some people see the poses. What they don't see are the years spent building strength, awareness, patience, and trust in my body," she said.

View this post on Instagram

"Pregnancy hasn't been about proving anything. It's been about staying connected to movement in a way that feels good for me. One day. One breath and one beautiful chapter at a time," she added, while also cautioning viewers that "every pregnancy is different" and advised them to consult healthcare providers before attempting any exercise routine.

Despite the disclaimer, the video quickly became a flashpoint for debate, with many users questioning whether such demanding poses were appropriate so close to childbirth.

"Is this safe for the baby? Don't do this for views; just think about your baby," one Instagram user commented.

Another wrote, "I respect your talent, but I don't like exposing a beautiful pregnancy to the world. As a pregnant woman, I find this highly disrespectful."

Several users voiced concerns that performing advanced yoga postures in the final stage of pregnancy could potentially invite complications.