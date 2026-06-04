Kashmir Cherries Defy Weather Losses, Fetch Premium Rates

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Kashmir's cherry season is unfolding on a promising note despite weather-related setbacks, with growers and traders reporting strong prices driven by robust demand and the growing popularity of imported cherry varieties.

While erratic weather during the flowering stage and recent hailstorms have reduced overall production this year, the market has remained buoyant, offering growers hope of better returns from a smaller crop.

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Early-ripening cherry cultivars imported from countries such as Italy and Bulgaria have already arrived in wholesale and retail markets across the Valley, fetching premium prices and giving growers an early boost before the arrival of traditional varieties.

Fruit trader Irfan Ahmad from Shopian Fruit Mandi said prices have remained encouraging despite lower output.

“Production has declined this year because of unfavourable weather during flowering. However, the market is responding positively. Cherries were sold between Rs 150 and Rs 300 per kilogram on Thursday. As the season progresses and demand increases, prices are expected to rise further and may even cross Rs 500 per kilogram,” he said.

Growers attribute much of the optimism surrounding this season to the performance of imported varieties, which are increasingly being adopted in orchards across Kashmir.

Unlike many traditional cultivars that are vulnerable to rain damage, the imported varieties can withstand light and moderate rainfall, helping preserve fruit quality and market value in Kashmir's often unpredictable weather conditions.

Another advantage, growers say, is their staggered ripening pattern. Traditional cherry varieties typically mature within a short period, resulting in a sudden surge in market arrivals and lower prices. The imported cultivars ripen gradually, allowing farmers to spread sales over a longer period and secure better returns.

President of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union, Basheer Ahmad Basheer, said the season has started on a positive note despite weather-induced losses.

“Overall production is lower this year, and recent hailstorms added to growers' difficulties. But rates have been good from the beginning of the season, and we expect prices to improve further in the coming weeks as demand increases and more varieties enter the market,” he said.

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Basheer said the introduction of imported cultivars has also extended the harvesting season, generating additional employment opportunities for both local workers and migrant labourers engaged in picking, grading, packing and transportation.

Traditionally, cherry harvesting in Kashmir begins around mid-June and continues until early July. However, the newer varieties have effectively stretched the season to nearly two months, allowing growers more time to market their produce and avoid distress sales.

Despite the increasing presence of imported cultivars, traditional cherries continue to dominate Kashmir's orchards. According to Basheer, nearly 70 percent of the Valley's cherry production still comes from conventional varieties such as Siyah, Makhmali, Awal Number, Jadi, Holland, Double, Mishry, Splendor and Steela.

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“These varieties are known for their taste, colour, crunch and quality. As harvesting begins in the coming days, growers are hopeful of receiving equally rewarding prices for them as well,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir remains the country's largest cherry-producing region, with annual production exceeding 1.5 lakh metric tonnes. More than 2,300 hectares of land are under cherry cultivation across the Union Territory, with Shopian, Ganderbal and Srinagar among the major production hubs.

With market demand remaining strong and traditional orchards preparing for harvest, growers across Kashmir are hopeful that higher prices will help offset weather-related losses and make the 2026 cherry season a rewarding one. (inputs from KNO)