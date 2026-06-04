Rains Across J&K Cloudburst Damages Houses In Reasi

No casualties reported; LG orders immediate relief for affected families

MeT warns of thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds

Srinagar- Widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday brought much-needed relief from the recent spell of hot weather, while a cloudburst in Reasi district damaged several houses.

The cloudburst struck Bathoi village in Reasi, prompting authorities to assess the situation and initiate relief measures.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he had spoken to the Deputy Commissioner of Reasi following the incident.

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“Spoke with the DC Reasi to assess the situation following a cloudburst at Village Bathoi. While several houses suffered damage, fortunately, no casualties have been reported. I have directed the DC to immediately provide relief and assistance to the affected families,” Sinha said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall was reported from several parts of Kashmir and Jammu divisions, bringing down temperatures and providing respite from the intense heat that had prevailed over the past week.

The cooler weather was welcomed by residents and tourists, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, where temperatures had risen sharply due to prolonged dry conditions.

According to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, rain, thundershowers, hailstorms and gusty winds are likely at most places across Jammu and Kashmir until Friday.

The weather office said brief but intense showers could occur at isolated locations during this period.

On Saturday, weather conditions are expected to remain generally cloudy, with scattered areas likely to receive brief showers. From June 7 onwards, weather is expected to remain largely hot and dry across the Union Territory.

The Meteorological Department has issued an advisory warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, at isolated to scattered places.

People have been advised to remain indoors during thunderstorms and strong winds and avoid vulnerable areas during adverse weather conditions.

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The advisory also recommended suspension of boating and shikara operations during periods of inclement weather.

Officials warned that intense rainfall at isolated locations could trigger flash floods, mudslides and localised waterlogging in parts of both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The rainfall has improved weather conditions at several tourist destinations, including Pahalgam, which continued to record relatively lower temperatures than many other areas.

Officials said thousands of tourists have arrived in Kashmir in recent days to escape the heatwave affecting several parts of the country.

The Meteorological Department said it is closely monitoring the weather situation and urged people to follow official advisories and take necessary precautions during the ongoing wet spell.