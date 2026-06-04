Beijing Vows To Retaliate As EU Warns Of China Shock 2.0

MENAFN - Asia Times) Beijing has threatened to retaliate after the European Union's executive body called for a more robust response to the surge in cheap Chinese goods flooding its markets.

Amid fears that a new wave of Chinese exports was gutting European manufacturing, the European Commission said on May 29 that the current trade situation was“not sustainable” and that EU economic and security interests required a coherent strategy to counter what some officials have called“China Shock 2.0.”

The term is a reference to the disruption cheap Chinese imports are inflicting on European industry.

The spokesperson of the China's Commerce Ministry waited only a day before warning that if the EU pressed ahead with new unilateral trade tools or discriminatory restrictions, China would respond firmly and take effective measures to defend its own interests.

Widening trade gap

Europe's trade gap with China has widened sharply in recent years. The deficit hit €359 billion (US$418 billion) in 2025, more than twice the level recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic, as Chinese goods worth nearly €560 billion poured into the bloc, according to data published by Eurostat in February this year.

Beijing has increasingly redirected exports toward Europe to offset weakening demand elsewhere, including from the United States.

Brussels has responded with a growing number of anti-dumping cases, seven in 2024, 17 in 2025 and more than 50 ongoing this year, targeting Chinese electric vehicles, solar supply chains, steel and other goods.

Yet the bloc remains divided. France, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy and Lithuania have jointly called on the Commission for tougher trade tools and faster investigations.

Germany has refused to sign on, instead pushing for stronger industrial ties with Beijing

Chinese commentators said the real drag on European business was not Chinese competition but a combination of high energy costs, excessive regulation and a failure to invest in industrial renewal.

“Europe's economic troubles are fundamentally self-inflicted. It over-invested in traditional industries like automobiles and chemicals while missing the waves of internet, digital and artificial intelligence development from the 1980s and 1990s onward,” said Ding Chun, director of the Center for European Studies at Fudan University and president of the Shanghai Society for European Studies.“In the competition with China and the United States, Europe has fallen visibly behind.”

He said Europe's old-growth model had collapsed amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and US protectionism, leaving its manufacturers unable to compete with China or the US on either technology or cost.

“Europe has responded by erecting a wall of trade protection tools to shield its industries, but that is the wrong prescription,” Ding said.“China has shown restraint and repeatedly urged the EU to take a clear-eyed view of the situation. Europe should be raising its competitiveness through stronger domestic innovation, not through market-distorting measures.”

He added that China had already put in place countermeasures covering supply chain security and extraterritorial jurisdiction, and retained the tools needed to respond if the situation escalated. He said all parties should work to avoid a further slide into trade friction.