South Korean Starbucks Probe: Arbitrary Power In Justice's Name

MENAFN - Asia Times) South Korea's Starbucks marketing controversy is no longer only about a badly judged campaign. It has become a test of whether democratic memory will restrain arbitrary power or reproduce it.

Police are now investigating Shinsegae Group chairman Chung Yong-jin and former Starbucks Korea CEO Sohn Jeong-hyun after criminal complaints alleged insult, defamation, and violations related to the May 18 democratization movement. The complaints accuse them of insulting Gwangju citizens, victims, and bereaved families through the“Tank Day” promotion. Police moved quickly, assigning the case to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and questioning complainants shortly afterward.

This is where liberal alarm should begin. If Starbucks intentionally mocked Gwangju's dead, that would be morally and legally indefensible. But if a corporate marketing calendar produced an offensive coincidence through historical ignorance and inadequate review, the offense is different. Liberal societies distinguish cruelty from negligence because culpability matters.

South Korea's criminal defamation and insult laws already give complainants powerful tools to punish speech. Under criminal defamation law, even empirically true public statements can expose speakers to liability if they damage others' reputations and are not judged to have been made for the public interest.

Separately, criminal insult law punishes contemptuous public expression even when it does not allege a falsity to be fact. When these expansive legal tools are tied to sacred public memory, the danger grows. Memory becomes not only a moral inheritance, but a prosecutorial weapon. The question shifts from“Was this stupid and insensitive?” to“Who can be criminally punished for failing to honor the memory in the required way?”