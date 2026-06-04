MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said religious harmony and mutual respect have been deeply embedded in India's traditions for centuries, stressing the need to preserve and strengthen the country's legacy of coexistence and unity.

Addressing the 'Rishiwar' Inter-Faith Conference 2026 in Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said the philosophy of equal respect for all religions has been an integral part of India's civilisational ethos for millennia.

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“While many societies continue to grapple with the challenge of coexistence, India has long embraced unity in diversity as a way of life,” Sinha said.

Highlighting the teachings of Sanatan Dharma, he said India's ancient scriptures, saints and seers have consistently advocated harmony, mutual respect and the welfare of humanity.

The Lieutenant Governor described the principle of“Sarva Dharma Sambhava” or equal respect for all faiths as India's greatest contribution to the world and called for collective efforts to preserve this enduring legacy.

He also lauded the public response to the Vande Mataram initiative and the Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan, urging citizens, educational institutions and social organisations to work together towards building a united, prosperous and drug-free society.

Sinha said social cohesion and shared responsibility were essential for addressing contemporary challenges and ensuring sustainable progress.

The inter-faith conference brought together religious leaders, academics, students and public representatives to deliberate on the values of harmony, inclusiveness and peaceful coexistence.

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Among those present on the occasion were Justice Sanjay Dhar, Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, University of Kashmir Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan, senior civil and police officers, academicians and students.

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