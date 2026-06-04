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Qatar Elected Rapporteur Of UNGA's 6Th Committee

Qatar Elected Rapporteur Of UNGA's 6Th Committee


2026-06-04 02:22:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Sixth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly, which deals with legal matters and is responsible for the codification and progressive development of international law, elected Second Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the UN in New York Abdulaziz Fadhalah al-Sulaiti as its rapporteur for its eighty-first session, which will commence in October 2026.

Qatar's election reflects international recognition of its distinguished standing and active role in the work of UN committees. It also reflects international appreciation for Qatar's national expertise and its active and constructive role in international forums.

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Gulf Times

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