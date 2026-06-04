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Trump Confirms Attendance at G7 Summit in France After UFC Event
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit in France, according to reports.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would travel to the summit after what he described as a major event in Washington.
"I’ll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The summit is scheduled to take place in Evian-les-Bains in southeastern France from June 15 to 17.
The G7 brings together Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the European Union also participating as a member.
It functions as a key forum for coordinating policies on global economic stability, financial issues, and major geopolitical challenges among the world’s advanced economies.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would travel to the summit after what he described as a major event in Washington.
"I’ll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The summit is scheduled to take place in Evian-les-Bains in southeastern France from June 15 to 17.
The G7 brings together Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the European Union also participating as a member.
It functions as a key forum for coordinating policies on global economic stability, financial issues, and major geopolitical challenges among the world’s advanced economies.
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