Mada Offers QR600,000 For Accessibility Innovations

Mada, the Assistive Technology Centre, has announced a global call for its Innovation Award 2026, worth QR600,000, to develop innovative Arabic-language solutions in assistive technology and digital accessibility. The last date for submitting the application for the award is June 20.

The announcement was made at a press conference yesterday at the Mada headquarters by Amani al-Tamimi, vice chairperson of Mada, along with Hassan Yousef al-Obaidli, director of programmes at The Social and Sport Contribution Fund (Daam Fund), the sponsor of the award.

Speaking at the media briefing, al-Tamimi said that the Mada Innovation Award is a first-of-its-kind award aimed at rewarding innovative solutions that promote accessibility and enhance the lives of users with disabilities.

“The award is in three categories, and they are: Grand Impact Award, Scaling Innovation Grant and Emerging Innovation Grant. The award has established itself as a global platform bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and developers, helping transform promising ideas into practical and scalable solutions,” she explained.

According to the official, the 2026 edition places particular emphasis on Arabic-language innovations, recognising the importance of Arabic in ensuring equitable access to knowledge, services, and opportunities.

“This is the third edition of the Innovations Award, with the previous ones taking place in 2022 and 2023. Development of Arabic and localised accessibility solutions is a strategic priority that addresses a significant gap in regional markets,” she highlighted.

Al-Obaidli noted that Daam Fund is committed to supporting initiatives that promote technological innovation and digital inclusion. He also stressed that technology is a key pillar in building a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Meanwhile, Dr Ascharaf Othman, director of the Research Development Innovation Programme at Mada, gave a presentation about the award and highlighted its salient features.

He said:“The award continues to support innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and students in transforming ideas into practical solutions that enhance digital accessibility and assistive technology across the Arab world. After the submission of the proposals, there will be a jury consisting of leading academics and digital experts to select the winners of the award. The award will most probably be announced between December 2026 and January 2027.”

According to Dr Othman, there will be five winners altogether. He said:“There will be a Grand Impact Award and the winner will be awarded QR120,000. This will be for a project that has the advanced, large-scale AI-based solutions characterised by high innovation and measurable impact.”

“In addition, there will be two awards in the category of Scaling Innovation Grant worth QR 120,000 each. This aims to accelerate innovations in their mid-stage and transform them into practical, real-world applications. Lastly, in the 'Emerging Innovation Grant' category, there will be two winners, each awarded QR120,000. This funding is dedicated to supporting new innovation trends in digital accessibility and assistive technology during their early stages,” he continued.

Through the Innovation Award 2026, Mada focuses on encouraging and developing innovative solutions based on AI technologies. Mada also provides a comprehensive mentoring team to support the shortlisted innovators.