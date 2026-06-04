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Qatar Central Bank Announces Acceptance Of HIMYAN Card In Bahrain
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy and as part of Qatar Central Banks ongoing efforts to develop digital payment systems and services, and to strengthen cooperation among the GCC countries, Qatar Central Bank announces the acceptance of the national payment card "HIMYAN" in the Kingdom of Bahrain this expansion, "HIMYAN" cardholders can now conduct purchase and cash withdrawal transactions through various points of sale and ATMs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in accordance with the highest standards of security and protection addition, "HIMYAN cardholders can also use the card in the State of Kuwait, following Qatar Central Bank's announcement on 18 December 2025 regarding the acceptance of the national payment card "HIMYAN" in Kuwait expansion comes as part of Qatar Central Banks commitment to enhancing regional integration in the field of payment systems and expanding the use of national payment solutions across the GCC countries."HIMYAN" is considered the first national payment card under a Qatari brand launched by Qatar Central Bank as part of its continuous efforts to enhance and develop digital payment systems in support of innovation and digital transformation within the financial sector in the State of Qatar, through the provision of secure and effective local payment solutions.Qatar Central Bank Himyan Cards Bahrain
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