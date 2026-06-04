Indian Tyre Exports Hit Rs 27,312 Crore In FY26

MENAFN - KNN India)India's tyre exports reached a record high of Rs 27,312 crore in FY2025–26, registering a 9 per cent increase over Rs 25,057 crore in the previous fiscal year, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) said citing government data.

The milestone was achieved despite significant global supply chain disruptions, elevated freight costs, and trade-related uncertainties in key international markets.

Arun Mammen, Chairman, ATMA was quoted by PTI as saying, "The robust export performance comes despite significant disruptions in global supply chains, elevated logistics costs, and trade-related uncertainties across major markets."

US Remains Top Destination, Though Share Dips

The United States continued to be India's largest tyre export market, accounting for 15 per cent of total exports by value at Rs 4,082 crore in FY26. However, its share declined from 17 per cent the previous year after the US administration raised tariffs on Indian tyre imports from 25 per cent to 50 per cent in August 2025, reducing the competitiveness of Indian supplies relative to exporters from countries facing lower duties.

The situation improved after the US reduced tariffs on most Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent in February 2026. After the US, Germany accounted for 7 per cent of India's tyre exports, followed by Italy and Brazil at 5 per cent each, and France at 4 per cent.

Industry Resilience on Display

Mammen noted,“Over the last four to five years, tyre manufacturers have invested approximately Rs 30,000 crore across greenfield and brownfield projects, reflecting strong confidence in India's long-term economic prospects and its emergence as a global manufacturing hub."

With an estimated annual turnover of around Rs 1 lakh crore, the tyre industry remains one of India's largest manufacturing sectors.

(KNN Bureau)