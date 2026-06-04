From Friday, 5Th June 2026“Kainat 2” Exclusively On ADMN Via The STARZPLAY App

Tells stories of the struggle between good and evil, featuring a distinguished group of young Emirati actors The latest exclusive original production from Abu Dhabi Media Network. The first Emirati thriller drama to achieve exceptional success Watch the complete series through the STARZPLAY Plus package

– STARZPLAY, the region's leading all-in-one media streaming platform has announced the exclusive premiere of the second season of the Emirati horror-thriller series“Kainat 2” on the ADMN platform via the STARZPLAY app, following the exceptional success of the first season and its win of the“Best Visual Effects” award at the Danah Drama Awards 2025. Audiences can watch all episodes of the series through a STARZPLAY Plus subscription package.

The second season follows Afra, who awakens suffering from partial memory loss and a blurred state between consciousness and sleep, only to discover that the entity known as“Athyoon” continues to gradually take control of her body. This revelation leads the team on a dangerous investigative journey to Al Mureijah and Al Barwah in an attempt to unravel the mysteries of the past and confront escalating threats brought about by the emergence of mysterious creatures and tragic events in a fog-shrouded coastal village. The protagonists find themselves in a constant race against time, trapped in an adventure marked by mounting tension, intertwined mysteries, and personal conflicts that reveal new dimensions within the dramatic storyline.

The series is written by Marwa Abdelkader El Deeb and directed by Al Assad Al Weslati. It stars veteran actor Marai Al Halyan alongside a talented group of young Emirati actors, including Majed Al Jasmi, Rehab Al Attar, Abdullah Sanqoor, Ahmed Abdulrazzaq, Mohammed Jamal, Huda Abdulrahman Ahmed, Nisaa Haider Al Mazmi, and Faten Ahmed, who portray a diverse range of characters within a fantasy-driven narrative.

The first season established“Kainat” as the first Emirati drama in the horror and thriller genre, achieving record viewership figures and generating significant engagement among audiences across the UAE and the GCC. Its success highlighted the growing ability of Emirati productions to compete regionally through high-quality content that combines suspense with creative storytelling.

Audiences can now watch the complete second season exclusively on the ADMN platform via the STARZPLAY app.

The release of the second season builds on the exceptional success of the first, which set a new benchmark in visual storytelling and dramatic production quality. The new season further enriches Abu Dhabi Media Network's growing portfolio of original productions, further strengthening its leadership in shaping high-quality Gulf and Arab drama.

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Through long-standing partnerships with major global studios, including Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, Sony, Lionsgate, and Image Nation Abu Dhabi, STARZPLAY delivers a rich and diverse content library tailored to regional audiences. The platform offers best-in-class Arabic and regional programming as the, complemented by premium Turkish content through collaborations with producers such as MADD TV, TRT, and ATV.

STARZPLAY has also firmly established itself as the exclusive MENA home for top-tier sports, including fighting (UFC, PFL), Cricket (ICC, IPL), and Rugby (Six Nations, Rugby World Cup), alongside a growing football portfolio featuring Italian Serie A and the UAE Pro League.

STARZPLAY continues to redefine digital entertainment in the region. The service offers high-quality streaming in HD and 4K across smart TVs, gaming consoles, and IPTV services, supported by intuitive iOS and Android applications with offline viewing. Enhanced by AI-driven personalization and interactive features, STARZPLAY ensures a seamless and highly tailored viewing experience. In parallel, STARZPLAY's technology and media division is a market leader in hospitality entertainment solutions across the GCC and powers OTT platforms for major media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with additional offices in the UAE and Pakistan, STARZPLAY is backed by leading regional and international investors, including e& Life (part of e& Group), ADQ, Lionsgate, General Electric, and SEQ Capital, reinforcing its position as a dominant and fast-growing player in the MENA digital media landscape.

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