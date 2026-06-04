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India, Venezuela Deepen Energy, Trade Ties Amid Oil Disruptions
(MENAFN) India and Venezuela are strengthening their energy and trade cooperation as ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt oil supplies and unsettle global energy markets, according to reports.
During a visit to India that began Wednesday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi and Rodriguez held discussions described as “wide-ranging,” during which they reviewed the “full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others,” according to Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, writing on the social media platform X.
“The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest,” Jaiswal added.
According to Indian officials, both sides “reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership” and “advancing the interests of the Global South.”
The engagement comes as India seeks to secure and diversify energy supplies amid disruptions to global oil flows linked to tensions in the Middle East.
During a visit to India that began Wednesday, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi and Rodriguez held discussions described as “wide-ranging,” during which they reviewed the “full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others,” according to Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, writing on the social media platform X.
“The leaders also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest,” Jaiswal added.
According to Indian officials, both sides “reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership” and “advancing the interests of the Global South.”
The engagement comes as India seeks to secure and diversify energy supplies amid disruptions to global oil flows linked to tensions in the Middle East.
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