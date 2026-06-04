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US Private Sector Adds More Jobs Than Expected in May
(MENAFN) Private-sector hiring in the United States strengthened in May, surpassing market expectations and recording its strongest monthly gain since January 2025, according to newly released data.
Employment across the private sector increased by 122,000 jobs during the month, slightly above forecasts that had projected a rise of 118,000 positions.
The latest figures also included a revision to April's data, with the previously reported increase of 109,000 jobs adjusted downward to 105,000.
Most of the job growth came from service-related industries, which added 114,000 positions during May. Meanwhile, manufacturing employment posted a more modest gain, with 8,000 new jobs created.
The stronger-than-anticipated performance suggests continued resilience in the labor market despite expectations of slower employment growth.
Employment across the private sector increased by 122,000 jobs during the month, slightly above forecasts that had projected a rise of 118,000 positions.
The latest figures also included a revision to April's data, with the previously reported increase of 109,000 jobs adjusted downward to 105,000.
Most of the job growth came from service-related industries, which added 114,000 positions during May. Meanwhile, manufacturing employment posted a more modest gain, with 8,000 new jobs created.
The stronger-than-anticipated performance suggests continued resilience in the labor market despite expectations of slower employment growth.
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