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France Fines Shein Over Consumer Protection Violations
(MENAFN) France imposes a €22-million (about $25 million) fine on fast-fashion platform Shein for breaching consumer protection rules, according to reports.
Commerce Minister Serge Papin says the fraud control authority is “sanctioning serious breaches for a retailer,” citing failures to respect withdrawal rights and provide required consumer information.
He adds that violations also include a lack of transparency about the environmental impact of products sold on the platform.
“What we are sanctioning is not mistakes but a system,” he says, referring to practices that bypass consumer protection rules.
Papin also warns about unfair competition, saying such practices disadvantage retailers that comply with regulations, and adds that authorities will continue monitoring such platforms until changes are made or they leave the market.
Commerce Minister Serge Papin says the fraud control authority is “sanctioning serious breaches for a retailer,” citing failures to respect withdrawal rights and provide required consumer information.
He adds that violations also include a lack of transparency about the environmental impact of products sold on the platform.
“What we are sanctioning is not mistakes but a system,” he says, referring to practices that bypass consumer protection rules.
Papin also warns about unfair competition, saying such practices disadvantage retailers that comply with regulations, and adds that authorities will continue monitoring such platforms until changes are made or they leave the market.
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