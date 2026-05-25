Charity Concert In U.S. Raises USD 4,000 For Ukrainian Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was published on the Faceboo page of the organization US Ukrainian Activists.

The event took place at Walker Chapel United Methodist Church with the support of its music director, Dawn Kyser. The funds raised, including a separate targeted donation of $500, will go toward the Ukraine's Children Aid program run by the volunteer organization US Ukrainian Activists (USUA).

The evening's musical program featured prominent academic and solo performers from the ensemble Musicians for Ukraine: Alejandro Villareal, Anna Balakerskaia, Dasha Gabay, Kathleen Jacobi, Luke Wedge, Masha Feygelson, Michael Romans, Sasha Beresovsky, and Will Hurd.

The concert, coordinated by Dasha Gabay and Alex Balakersky, included instrumental and vocal works by renowned Ukrainian composers from different eras, including Mykola Lysenko, Myroslav Skoryk, Theodore Akimenko, Zhanna Kolodub, Ihor Sonevytsky, and Alemdar Karamanov, as well as contemporary music by Iryna Shvaidak and Sviatoslav Vakarchuk.

A special guest at the event was Ukrainian veteran Oleksandr Vihruk, who attended together with his wife, Olha.

The organizers thanked partners, volunteers, and members of the Ukrainian diaspora for their solidarity, noting that the evening transformed music into real humanitarian support for young Ukrainians.

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As previously reported, the MOTANKA showcase concert by the Vyshyvanka School of Dance, held in a suburb of Chicago, raised $6,134 for the treatment, prosthetics, and rehabilitation of severely wounded Ukrainian service members.

Photo: US Ukrainian Activists, Ganna Proskura, Nadiya Shaporynska