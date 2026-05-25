Embassy Of Malaysia Organises Malaysian Community's Blood Donation Drive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Embassy of Malaysia in the State of Qatar recently organised the“Malaysian Community's Blood Donation Drive” at the Qatar National Blood Donation Centre, Doha.

Held under the theme“Your Blood, Their Hope”, the initiative was organised in collaboration with the Malaysian Association of Qatar (MAQ), Qatar Blood Donation Services, and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

The programme received an encouraging response from the Malaysian community, with approximately 100 Malaysians residing in Qatar signing up to participate in the humanitarian initiative.

The event was attended by Ambassador of Malaysia to the State of Qatar H E Faizal Razali, who was welcomed by Salwa Mohammed Al-Khamisi, Director of the Blood Donation Centre. Also present was the President of the Malaysian Association of Qatar (MAQ), Prof. Dr. Mohd Faris Khamidi, together with Embassy officials and members of the Malaysian community in Qatar.

The initiative was organised as part of the Malaysian community's effort to give back to the host country, particularly following ongoing appeals and requirements for blood donations. The programme reflected the spirit of solidarity, volunteerism, and humanitarian values among Malaysians residing abroad.

Ambassador Faizal Razali expressed appreciation to all Malaysians who participated in the initiative and highlighted the importance of community support and compassion in helping save lives.

He also recorded his sincere appreciation to Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar Blood Donation Services, MAQ, volunteers, and all parties involved for their valuable support and cooperation in ensuring the success of the programme.

Such initiatives further strengthen the close friendship, goodwill, and people-to-people ties between Malaysia and Qatar while showcasing the positive contributions of the Malaysian community towards Qatari society.