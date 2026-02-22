403
Kuwait Protests Iraq’s Maritime Filing with UN
(MENAFN) Kuwait has formally summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires in response to Baghdad’s recent submission of maritime coordinates and an accompanying map to the United Nations, arguing that the move encroaches on Kuwaiti sovereign waters.
In an official statement, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said Iraq “had deposited a list of coordinates and a map with the UN that included claims regarding Iraqi maritime domains.” According to the ministry, the documentation touches on maritime zones and fixed water elevations that Kuwait considers firmly under its jurisdiction.
Kuwaiti authorities specifically referenced Fasht Al-Qaid and Fasht Al-Aij, asserting that these maritime features are not subject to dispute and fall entirely within Kuwait’s sovereign territory. The ministry stressed that the Iraqi submission directly impacts Kuwait’s established maritime boundaries.
Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Aziz Rahim Al-Daihani called in Iraqi envoy Zaid Abbas Shanshal “to deliver a formal protest note over Iraqi claims affecting Kuwait’s maritime sovereignty and related water elevations.” The diplomatic démarche underscored Kuwait’s rejection of any assertions it views as infringing on its territorial rights.
Kuwait also urged Iraq to consider the longstanding historical relationship between the two nations and to act in line with international legal frameworks. It highlighted the importance of adherence to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), as well as existing bilateral arrangements.
The UNCLOS treaty, which came into force in 1994, establishes the legal architecture governing maritime zones worldwide. It defines states’ entitlements and jurisdiction over territorial seas, contiguous zones, exclusive economic zones, and continental shelves, while also setting standards for peaceful maritime conduct and resource management.
Earlier the same day, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry announced that it had formally lodged updated maritime baseline coordinates and related data with the UN secretary-general on Jan. 19 and Feb. 9, stating that the action was consistent with UNCLOS provisions.
Baghdad explained that the filing includes straight baselines and low-water line baselines used to measure the breadth of the territorial sea, along with delineations of the territorial sea, contiguous zone, exclusive economic zone, and continental shelf. The coordinates were reportedly prepared using the internationally recognized World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS-84).
Iraqi officials noted that the new submission supersedes earlier filings made in April 2011 and December 2021, and said the step was intended “to update Iraq’s maritime data in line with the provisions of international law and enhance the legal clarity of the boundaries of maritime zones subject to Iraq’s sovereignty and sovereign rights.”
