TMC Leaders Attack State Admin Over Police Visit To Banerjee's Home

TMC Slams 'Undemocratic' Police Action

Trinamool Congress leaders on Monday launched a sharp attack on the state administration after Kolkata Police visited the residence of party general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, calling the move "undemocratic" and alleging "autocratic" governance.

TMC leader Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay questioned the police involvement, saying Abhishek Banerjee had sought clarity from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on alleged violations but received none. Speaking to ANI, Chattopadhyay said, "I had heard that Abhishek Banerjee had asked the Corporation to tell him what was wrong; he didn't have the information. I don't know how the police got involved in the middle of it. What is happening in West Bengal is not democratic. No democratic government runs like this."

The police visit follows Kolkata Municipal Corporation notices to multiple properties allegedly linked to Banerjee over illegal construction. Additionally, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused the administration of selective action and "autocratic" conduct, taking aim at Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul. MP Banerjee, while talking to the reporters, said, "An autocratic government has come to power, and they are showing exactly that. Suvendu Adhikari is the Chief Minister of that government, and Agnimitra Paul is a minister, so they are demonstrating just how they can run the autocracy. They are not letting anyone work. The public will respond to this. They demolished my party office, calling it illegal, but did they demolish the BJP's party office that was illegal? They say they will demolish everything that is on the government's land. If they have the guts, then demolish Gandhi Ji's statue, the temple, the mosque too?"

AITC Denies Allegations, Alleges 'Smear Campaign'

On Wednesday, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) hit back at reports of a Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) notice allegedly linked to party National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, labelling the claims "completely false, fabricated, and devoid of any credibility."

In an official statement, the AITC accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "unofficially leaking" the notice to local media and social media platforms to orchestrate a smear campaign against Banerjee and other senior leaders. "We have come across media coverage and posts related to a KMC notice that was leaked 'unofficially' by the BJP - highlighting multiple properties allegedly linked to AITC National General Secretary and Hon'ble MP Shri Abhishek Banerjee while also attempting to associate other leaders with the matter," the statement said.

The statement added that "the notice and the media coverage over the last few days are completely false, fabricated and devoid of any credibility."

The party also urged journalists to independently verify the facts instead of "propagating narratives being fed by the BJP." The AITC further warned of legal action against "false reporting or misleading posts." "We urge the media fraternity to exercise sensitivity & responsibility instead of promoting such fabricated posts and stories. Any false reporting or misleading posts will be dealt with appropriately in accordance with the provisions of law before the competent court," the party said.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Lists Allegations

The controversy comes after senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that several individuals linked to the TMC had amassed large numbers of properties. "I have told the municipal affairs secretary and KMC commissioner about 4 names: Raju Naskar from Beleghata, who has 18 properties; Sona Pappu from Kasba, who has 24 properties; Nephew Abhishek Banerjee... has 24 properties; Javed Khan's son, who has 90 properties. These people have looted... in the coming days, the BJP government will legally put these corrupt people behind bars," Adhikari said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)