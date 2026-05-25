Drug Cartels That Thrived In J&K For Decades Are Being Wiped Out: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said drug cartels and narco-terror networks operating in Jammu and Kashmir were being systematically dismantled, asserting that the administration would continue its crackdown until“every drug smuggler is eliminated” from the region.

Addressing a gathering during a massive anti-drug Padyatra in Bandipora, the Lieutenant Governor said the fight against narcotics was not limited to law enforcement but aimed at rebuilding lives and restoring dignity to families affected by addiction.

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“Forty-five days ago, I pledged not only to dismantle the smugglers and narco-terrorists ecosystem, but also to spark a movement that restores dignity to families scarred by addiction,” Sinha said.

Leading the rally amid large public participation, the Lieutenant Governor said Jammu and Kashmir stood united in its resolve to eradicate drugs and narco-terror.

“The action against narco-terrorists and drug smugglers will continue. It will not stop until every drug smuggler is eliminated from the sacred soil of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Sinha said security and enforcement agencies had launched an“unprecedented drive” to trace and destroy hidden drug networks operating in the region.

“No drug smuggler, drug peddler, or anyone seeking to poison our society is beyond reach. The entire narco-terror ecosystem is being pursued,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor said several supply chains that had remained hidden for years were now being exposed and dismantled.

“Drug cartels that thrived for decades are being wiped out. We have sent a clear message that Jammu and Kashmir will not be a safe haven for those who profit from the suffering of others,” he said.

Highlighting the social impact of substance abuse, Sinha said the administration was preparing a comprehensive rehabilitation policy to help recovering addicts reintegrate into society.

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“Our aim is that not a single young person is left behind. We will provide jobs, opportunities and the means to live with dignity,” he said, adding that the success of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir would be measured by the number of lives rebuilt and families restored.

The Lieutenant Governor also called for collective public participation in the anti-drug campaign and said the government alone could not win the battle.

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“We need the support of families, teachers, religious leaders and every responsible citizen. When people stand united, no narco-terror network or drug cartel can infiltrate society,” he said.

On the occasion, Sinha inaugurated the Waqar Knowledge Centre in Bandipora under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan initiative.

The centre has been established to support recovering addicts through rehabilitation, engagement and reintegration programmes. It includes a sports corner, badminton court, reading library and an information desk providing guidance on education, employment, skill development and government welfare schemes.

Officials said similar centres are planned in every block of the district to strengthen community-based anti-drug interventions and youth engagement initiatives.