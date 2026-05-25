King Attends Ceremony Marking 80Th Independence Day, Delivers Address To Nation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, attended on Monday the ceremony to mark Jordan's 80th Independence Day, held at Al Husseiniya Palace.

During the ceremony, His Majesty delivered an address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

Following is the full English translation of the address:

“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

My dear people,

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.

I speak to you from this land, a land that has never forsaken its people, on the anniversary of our nation's independence-a moment in time that endures in our hearts; a pledge and a covenant that we defend with honour and integrity.

Eighty years on, and the conviction holds strong in an honourable and resilient people, unfaltering in their principles.

And at every step of this journey, our homeland has been our compass and our haven.

My dear people,

Jordan has never been a mere footnote in human history. Rather, it is a cradle of civilisations, and a land of harmony. Upon the bank of its river, Jesus Christ was baptised, and it was home to the Companions of the Prophet Muhammad and those who followed in their footsteps.

Jordan has borne witness to nations that taught the world lessons of resilience and fortitude, showing us all how to persevere, and how to transform adversity into opportunity.

And the present stands as a testament to that history. Despite every challenge, Jordan has safeguarded its borders and security, remained steadfast on its democratic path, and shielded its economy from the turbulence of surrounding crises.

For this is a great nation, boundless in its generosity, and undeniably Arab at heart. It readily answers every call, and trusts that the broad shoulders of its brave people do not falter under the weight of any trial.

My dear people,

Today, we celebrate not only what we have achieved, but also our vast potential and endless capabilities.

Boastful pride is not our aim. Rather, we seek to deepen our faith in this nation.

Our homeland, resilient through the decades, strides forward boldly, with firm resolve.

Jordan is self-assured. It is unwavering in its future trajectory, and clear in its choices, forged by challenges that have buoyed its spirit and emboldened its determination.

My dear sons and daughters,

I know that confidence does not mean denying or ignoring difficulties, but rather facing them with awareness and responsibility.

Confidence is the conviction that no matter how long or arduous the journey may be, it will not deter us from moving forward, and that at every stage, we are capable of overcoming any challenge.

Confidence is the belief that what was born from the heart of this deep-rooted land cannot be defeated or broken.

And in this spirit, and with this conviction, we move forward together, placing our trust in God as we embark on our ninth decade of independence.

We move forward with deeper faith in ourselves, and an even greater ability to shape a future worthy of Jordan and its people.

And to my Jordanian family, I say, the pledge between us rests deep in our hearts; it is a pledge beyond words, as God is our witness.

Peace, God's mercy and blessings be upon you.”

Their Royal Highnesses Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, as well as a number of Royal family members, heads of authorities, senior officials and officers, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, and professional associations attended the ceremony.