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Bakutbilisibaku Train Departs On Its First Trip (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has resumed passenger transportation on the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku route, Trend reports.
The first train departed from the Baku Railway Station today at 23:10.
Modern trains consisting of sleeping cars manufactured by the Swiss company Stadler Rail Group will operate on this route.
Passengers will be offered comfort, comfort+ and luxury class services.--
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