AFU Strike Russian Command And Communications Post In Luhansk Region With Storm Shadow Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

“On May 25, the Ukrainian Air Force used Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles to successfully destroy a key enemy command and communications center in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region,” the statement reads.

“Flash”: Ukraine already has interceptors for Russiandrones

This strike underscores strategic foresight, unified planning, and purposeful actions, proving that no position of the Russian aggressor is safe on Ukrainian soil.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the“Belets” oil depot in the city of Unecha, Bryansk Oblast, Russia, as well as a number of other enemy targets.

Illustrative photo, State Emergency Service