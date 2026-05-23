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Annual General Meeting Of Curatis Holding AG Approved All Proposals Of The Board Of Directors


2026-05-23 01:21:13
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Liestal, Switzerland, 22 May 2026: Curatis Holding AG (CURN), a SIX Swiss Exchange listed specialty pharmaceutical and therapeutic drug development company focused on orphan and ultra-orphan indications today held its Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders of Curatis Holding AG voted in favour of all proposals of the Board of Directors and have approved all resolutions relating to the annual report and the financial year 2025 of the company, the re-election of the auditor Forvis Mazars as well as the board and management compensation with large majorities.

The shareholders present (80.97% percent of voting rights) also re-elected - for a further term of 1 year - all members of the board, consisting of Marian Borovsky (Chairman, independent), Günter Graubach, Roland Rutschmann and Silvio Inderbitzin (independent). As members of the compensation committee, Marian Borovsky, Roland Rutschmann and Günter Graubach were re-elected for a term of 1 year.

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EQS Group

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