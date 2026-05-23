War Update: 166 Clashes On Front Lines, Ukrainian Forces Neutralize Nearly 50 Occupiers On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Facebook in its operational update as of 22:00, Ukrinform reports.

"Overall, 166 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out 52 airstrikes, dropping 170 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,984 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,279 strikes on populated areas and the positions of our troops," the report said.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, four clashes were recorded. The enemy carried out five airstrikes, used ten guided bombs, and conducted 58 shelling attacks, including one with multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces attempted five assaults near the settlements of Ternove and Novovasylivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk axis, three clashes took place near Hlushkivka and Novoplatonivka, with one still ongoing.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attempts to advance near Torske, Ozerne, Drobysheve, Dibrova, Yampil, and Lyman. One clash is still ongoing.

On the Sloviansk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled two attempts to advance near Rai-Oleksandrivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, one enemy attack was stopped near Nykyforivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, Ukrainian forces repelled seven assaults near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, and Stepanivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Ukrainian forces regain tactical initiative across front line – ISW

On the Pokrovsk axis, the enemy carried out 29 attacks, attempting to advance near Vilne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Torske, Dorozhnie, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, and Novopidhorodnie. Two clashes are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 37 Russian troops were killed and 11 wounded on this axis today. Four vehicles and six pieces of special equipment were destroyed, while three vehicles and three artillery systems were damaged. In addition, 232 drones of various types were destroyed or jammed.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces launched two assaults near Verbove and Zaporizke.

On the Huliaipole axis, 23 attacks were recorded near Dobropillia, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka, Olenokostiantynivka, and Charivne. One clash is ongoing.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy did not conduct any active operations.

On the Dnipro River axis, Ukrainian defenders successfully stopped three enemy assaults near Hola Prystan and Zaplava.

No significant changes were reported on other axes, the General Staff said.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces