Ukraine, Albania To Jointly Host Ministerial Meeting Of Southeast European Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on the social media platform X.

“On June 12 in Tirana, together with my Albanian colleague Ferit Hoxha, we will co-host the Ukraine–Southeast Europe ministerial meeting 'Shared Challenges, Shared Future: Ukraine and Southeastern Europe for a Secure and Stable Europe,'” he wrote.

According to Sybiha, the forum will continue the important regional format launched in Kyiv in January 2025, aimed at advancing cooperation and uniting efforts in support of Ukrainian and European security.

“This ministerial will bring together partners from across Southeast Europe to strengthen political solidarity, enhance coordination, advance a common vision for a lasting peace, recovery, and resilience of Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Foreign Minister noted.

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He added that Ukraine highly values Albania's support, its solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and its contribution through NATO mechanisms.

As previously reported, Albania, like Ukraine, is pursuing full membership in the European Union.