Mountain America Credit Union Expands Arizona Commercial Lending Presence With Four SBA Specialists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthens credit union's commercial banking team with seasoned SBA lending experts, expanding business financing access, accelerating loan delivery and deepening personalized support for local entrepreneurs

SANDY, Utah, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union today announced the addition of four experienced Small Business Administration (SBA) lending professionals to its Arizona commercial banking team, reinforcing its commitment to deliver small business financing and enhanced support to business members across the Phoenix metropolitan area.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Mountain America welcomes James Carroll, Nile Evans, Nicole Hawkland and Kyrstin Noriega to the team. They bring deep expertise in commercial lending, SBA underwriting and the full loan lifecycle-from origination through servicing. Their addition strengthens Mountain America's ability to meet the evolving needs of small business owners across Arizona.

“These new team members significantly elevate our ability to serve Arizona's business community,” said Michael Griffiths, senior vice president of business banking at Mountain America Credit Union.“Each brings a strong track record in commercial lending and SBA programs, along with a deep understanding of underwriting and the loan process. Their expertise allows us to provide faster, more strategic financing solutions while maintaining the personalized service our members expect.”

James Carroll adds significant depth to the team with his experience in senior commercial banking roles across multiple financial institutions. He has managed diverse business portfolios and originated loans ranging from $100,000 to $35 million. Carroll's expertise in credit analysis, underwriting, portfolio management and relationship development enables him to serve as a trusted advisor, helping members navigate complex financial decisions with confidence.

Nile Evans brings six years of SBA lending experience from his work with regional and community banks. With a background in both business development and lending, Evans provides strategic guidance and customized financing solutions to small business owners throughout the region.

Nicole Hawkland offers extensive SBA expertise gained through her work with a nonbank lender. She holds multiple SBA certifications, including credit underwriting, loan processing and closing, servicing, and business development. Her comprehensive understanding of the SBA loan lifecycle allows her to guide business owners with clarity and confidence at every stage of the process.

Kyrstin Noriega brings more than 17 years of experience in the financial industry, with a strong focus on commercial real estate lending. Known for her member-focused approach, Noriega is dedicated to delivering an exceptional lending experience. Her ability to build lasting relationships and understand each member's unique needs enables her to develop tailored financing solutions that support long-term business success.

Together, this team enhances Mountain America's capabilities in SBA lending, strengthening its underwriting precision, streamlining the loan process and expanding access to capital for small businesses across Arizona.

Mountain America continues to invest in experienced talent and robust commercial lending solutions to support the growth and success of business members throughout the communities it serves.

For more information about Mountain America Credit Union, visit macu.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at.

CONTACT: Contact:...,