The Stoke Factory Opens Multisport Outdoor Water+ Adventure Complex At Texas Ski Ranch In New Braunfels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Braunfels destination combines cable wakeboarding, aqua attractions, paintball, lessons, the awesome surf dog food truck, and youth programming within a single outdoor recreation facility.







The Stoke Factory has opened a multisport outdoor water plus adventure complex at Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels, Texas, bringing together cable wakeboarding, aqua obstacle attractions, paintball, private lessons, great food and beer, and youth programming within a single outdoor destination along the IH-35 corridor.

Located on the 70-acre Texas Ski Ranch property, the New Braunfels water park expands the site's long-standing watersports presence with a broader range of outdoor recreation experiences designed for families, groups, and visitors traveling between the Austin and San Antonio metro areas.

According to IBISWorld, the U.S. water park industry is projected to reach $6.4 billion in 2026 as consumers increasingly favor multi-attraction recreation destinations that offer varied activities in one location.

The Stoke Factory currently features four primary attractions, including a floating Aqua Park obstacle course with slides, climbing structures, balance features, and splash zones. The facility also operates a cable wakeboarding system that allows riders to wakeboard and waterski without a motorized boat, along with weekend paintball sessions and private instruction for beginner and experienced riders alike.

Tony Finn, inventor of the Skurfer - widely recognized as the predecessor to modern wakeboarding - and co-founder of Liquid Force, is part of The Stoke Factory team.

"New Braunfels already had a strong watersports culture and the infrastructure to support year-round outdoor recreation," said Tony Finn, co-founder of The Stoke Factory. "The goal was to create a destination where families and groups could experience multiple activities in one place."

The facility provides equipment for wakeboarding sessions, including boards, helmets, and life vests, with on-site staff available to assist first-time riders and returning participants.

The Stoke Factory operates within one of the fastest-growing regions in Texas. Comal County has experienced significant population growth over the past decade, contributing to increased demand for outdoor recreation and destination-based entertainment throughout Central Texas.

The facility is open year-round for select activities. Water-based attractions operate during warmer weather, while session bookings, youth program registration, and lesson scheduling are available at Text>.

"We are super happy that we have the opportunity to bring more joy and happiness to the awesome people of New Braunfels! Come on in and see what everybody is so stoked about!" said Tony Finn, co-founder of The Stoke Factory

For more information, visit Text>

About The Stoke Factory

The Stoke Factory is a multisport outdoor adventure complex located at Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels, Texas. The facility offers cable wakeboarding, aqua obstacle attractions, paintball, private lessons, and youth programming, with additional attractions currently in development.





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For more information about The Stoke Factory, contact the company here:

The Stoke Factory

Tony Finn

(830) 627-2843

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6700 IH-35 N, New Braunfels, TX 78130

CONTACT: Tony Finn