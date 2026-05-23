Contextlogic Holdings Inc. Publishes Q&A Following First Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKLAND, Calif., May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: LOGC) (“ContextLogic,” the“Company,”“we” or“our”) today published a Q&A document to its website following the release of its first quarter 2026 financial results.

In connection with its first quarter 2026 earnings release, the Company invited shareholders and other interested parties to submit written questions to its investor relations inbox. The Company received a thoughtful range of questions and has endeavored to respond to as many as possible. In a small number of cases, the Company has elected not to respond to certain questions, including those that are competitively sensitive, premature to address, or otherwise inappropriate for public disclosure. Where multiple shareholders raised similar questions, those questions have been consolidated into a single response for clarity and concision.

The Q&A document is available on the Company's website at .

About ContextLogic Holdings Inc.

ContextLogic Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded business ownership platform established to own a collection of niche, competitively advantaged, long-duration businesses. Each business operates with meaningful autonomy under world-class management teams whose incentives are tightly aligned with those of its shareholders, supported by a governance structure that creates direct accountability between operators and owners. For more information about ContextLogic, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and subsequent Q&A document contains forward-looking statements, which generally relate to future events or future financial or operating performance and include all statements other than statements of historical fact such as the financial outlook of ContextLogic Holdings Inc. (the "Company," "ContextLogic," "we," "our" or "us"), information concerning the acquisition of US Salt Parent Holdings, LLC and subsidiaries (such entities taken together, comprising the salt production, manufacturing and distribution business of US Salt and its subsidiaries, "US Salt", and such acquisition, the "US Salt Acquisition"), information concerning the integration of US Salt into the Company's operations, potential growth strategies, future acquisitions and opportunities, our remediation efforts for a material weakness identified as part of the US Salt Acquisition, potential resolutions to ongoing litigation and planned capital expenditures. These statements are based on our current expectations about future events or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and in some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "foresees," "forecasts," "guidance," "intends" "goals," "may," "might," "outlook," "plans, " "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "targets," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. A more complete description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the acquisition of US Salt, the strategic alternatives considered by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), including the decisions taken thereto; future financial performance; future liquidity and operating expenditures; financial condition and results of operations; competitive changes in the marketplace and other characterizations of future events or circumstances. These statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this Q&A. While we believe such information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, such information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

Investor Relations:

Lucy Simon, CLHI

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