Atlantic American Corporation Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

Atlantic American Corporation is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company and Atlantic Capital Life Assurance Company.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's expectations as to the timing of the filing of the Form 10-Q and the Form 10-K and the Company's ability to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the results of the Company's financial reporting procedures and those factors discussed in reports that Atlantic American Corporation files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon these forward-looking statements.