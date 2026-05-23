Mitlin Financial, Inc Celebrates Its 50Th Google Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mitlin Financial celebrates its 50th Google review, reflecting the firm's relationship-driven approach to wealth management and its commitment to helping clients pursue what matters most.

Hauppauge, NY, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitlin Financial. Inc, a registered investment advisory firm, is celebrating its 50th Google review, a milestone that reflects the relationships it has built and the way it works with clients.

“Client feedback means a lot to us because it speaks to the experience people are having working with the team,” said Larry Sprung, CFP®, CEPA® Founder and Wealth Advisor of Mitlin Financial , Inc.

The milestone reflects feedback clients have chosen to share publicly about their experience with Mitlin Financial, Inc. That kind of feedback gives prospective clients a better sense of what it's like to work with the team at Mitlin.

One recent review captures the experience:

“Larry and his team are exceptional. They're consistently one step ahead and communicate with clarity and purpose. Their hands-on approach, whether through Zoom or in person, is refreshing in a world where technology often replaces the personal touch. I have recommended, and will continue to recommend, Mitlin Financial to anyone seeking a dedicated and highly skilled wealth advisory team.” Janet M

For Mitlin Financial, Inc.®, the milestone represents more than a number; it reflects the firm's work helping clients navigate their important financial decisions.

As more people turn to online reviews when evaluating financial advisors, feedback like this offers a window into how a firm actually operates and the kind of experience clients can expect when working with them.

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About Mitlin Financial, Inc®

Mitlin Financial, Inc® is a registered investment advisory firm that puts your joy at the center of your financial plan. Through a relationship-driven approach, the firm works side-by-side with clients to help them make thoughtful financial decisions to build a life centered on what brings them joy.

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