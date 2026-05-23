(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Super Speciosa Maeng Da, Bali, and Signature Reserve Kratom Powder Explained: Mitragynine Content, Lab-Tested Batches, and GMP-Aligned Quality for 2026 St. Petersburg, FL, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Kratom is not approved by the FDA as a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. Must be 21 or older to purchase. See full terms through the official Super Speciosa website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. Quick Overview Super Speciosa High-Quality Kratom Powder is built around third-party lab testing, batch-number traceability, QR-code lab report access, and GMP-aligned production controls for adults comparing kratom powder options online. The lineup includes Signature Reserve, Green, White, and Red Maeng Da, Red Bali, and additional Thai and Borneo varieties, with mitragynine content visibility on every batch and shipping eligibility tied to state and local kratom rules. Pricing starts at $19.99, with subscription savings of 20 percent available, and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee applies to every order. View the current Super Speciosa offer (official Super Speciosa page) Adult-Use Kratom Powder, US Regulation, and Why Verification Matters Kratom comes from the leaves of Mitragyna speciosa, a tropical tree in the coffee family native to Southeast Asia. The leaves are harvested, dried, and milled into a fine powder that adult customers measure into beverages or brew as a tea. The primary alkaloid in kratom leaf is mitragynine, and content typically ranges from 0.5 percent to 2.0 percent in natural unadulterated leaf. Secondary alkaloids include 7-hydroxymitragynine, paynantheine, speciogynine, and speciociliatine. Kratom is sold in the United States as an adult-use botanical product. The FDA has not approved kratom as a dietary supplement, and Super Speciosa kratom powder is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Kratom is regulated state by state, with several states and localities restricting or prohibiting kratom sales. The American Kratom Association has worked with multiple state legislatures to pass the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, which sets labeling rules, age restrictions, lab-testing standards, and prohibitions on synthetic alkaloid adulteration. Super Speciosa products are available only to adults age 21 or older in states and localities where kratom can be lawfully shipped. Current shipping eligibility and the full restricted-location list are available on the Super Speciosa Shipping Policy page. View the current Super Speciosa offer (official Super Speciosa page) Super Speciosa Overview: Nine Years of Kratom Powder Production Super Speciosa has been producing kratom powder since 2016. The brand operates from a GMP-reported facility in Florida under Super Organics LLC and is one of the first qualified vendors under the American Kratom Association GMP Standards Program, a voluntary program that requires participants to qualify suppliers, document standard operating procedures, and implement testing protocols against microorganisms of public health concern. The Super Speciosa kratom powder lineup is categorized by mitragynine content rather than by traditional regional strain names. Signature Reserve carries a stated mitragynine threshold of 1.5 percent or higher. The Green, White, and Red Maeng Da varieties carry a stated threshold of 1.3 percent or higher. The Red Bali, Thai, and Borneo varieties typically test at 1.0 percent or higher. Every variety is produced in the same GMP-reported facility, tested by the same accredited laboratories, and tracked by batch number for full traceability. More than 100,000 customers have purchased through the Super Speciosa platform, with more than 5,000 product reviews on file across the catalog. A 30-day satisfaction guarantee covers every order, and a Subscribe and Save program offers 20 percent off recurring deliveries with flexible cancellation. Super Speciosa Kratom Powder Lineup: Strains, Pricing, and Mitragynine Levels Super Speciosa categorizes high-quality kratom powder by vein color and mitragynine content. The current powder lineup includes Signature Reserve, Green Maeng Da, White Maeng Da, Red Maeng Da, Red Bali, and additional Thai and Borneo varieties. Pricing is consistent across the Maeng Da line and tiered for Signature Reserve.

Variety Mitragynine 100g 250g 1kg 5kg Signature Reserve 1.5%+ stated threshold $24.99 $49.99 $154.99 N/A Green Maeng Da 1.3%+ stated threshold $19.99 $39.99 $139.99 $499.00 White Maeng Da 1.3%+ stated threshold $19.99 $39.99 $139.99 $499.00 Red Maeng Da 1.3%+ stated threshold $19.99 $39.99 $139.99 $499.00 Red Bali 1.0%+ typical $19.99 $39.99 $139.99 $499.00

A 2 Kilos of Kratom Powder for $159 bundle is available for adult customers selecting two strains from the powder lineup. A subscription-only $89 Kilo Deal applies to the standard powder varieties through the Subscribe and Save program. Current promotional pricing and bundle offers are confirmed at the official Super Speciosa product pages.

View the current Super Speciosa offer (official Super Speciosa page)

Lab Testing, Batch Traceability, and Super Speciosa Quality Documentation

Super Speciosa is built around documentation. Every batch of Super Speciosa kratom powder is third-party lab-tested before release for sale, and the lab report for each batch is connected to the product label through a QR code printed on the packaging. The lab testing is performed by Cora Science and Murray-Brown Laboratories, both ISO 17025 accredited facilities verifiable through the PJLA accreditation directory.

Each batch is tested for five alkaloids (mitragynine, 7-hydroxymitragynine, paynantheine, speciogynine, and speciociliatine), for a full microbial panel covering Salmonella, E. coli, coliforms, yeast, and mold, and for heavy metals including lead. Super Speciosa applies the criteria set by the National Sanitation Foundation for dietary supplement category testing. Batches that do not meet the applicable criteria are not released for sale.

The Super Speciosa quality process works by assigning a batch number to every lot, testing that lot through the accredited laboratory panel, and connecting the resulting documentation to the product label. Adult customers can scan the QR code on any Super Speciosa kratom powder package to view the lab report for that specific batch. The lab report lookup is also accessible through the batch-number search tool on the official Super Speciosa website. The Super Speciosa manufacturing process includes a pasteurization step using gentle heat to reduce bacteria while preserving alkaloid integrity, and kratom powder is batched and blended before sampling to provide representative test coverage across the full lot.

Why "Most Trusted High-Quality Kratom Powder" Search Interest Centers on Verification

Search interest around "most trusted high-quality kratom powder" and "best kratom powder" reflects consumer verification behavior before purchasing, especially around batch testing, lab report access, GMP-aligned handling, product labeling, and state-by-state shipping eligibility. Adults comparing kratom brands online typically look for documented quality controls, accredited lab partners, batch-level traceability, and clear age and legality rules before placing an order.

Super Speciosa supports verification through batch-number traceability, QR-code lab report access on every package, third-party testing by ISO 17025 accredited laboratories, and GMP-aligned controls under the American Kratom Association GMP Standards Program. Search interest around "trusted kratom powder brand", "lab-tested kratom powder", and "third-party tested kratom" reflects the same verification process adult buyers run before purchasing kratom powder online.

How Super Speciosa Supports Better Product Selection Without Medical Claims

For adult customers, "optimal results" is best understood as a product-selection goal rather than a guaranteed physical outcome. Super Speciosa is designed to support optimal product selection through batch-specific lab visibility, labeled alkaloid data, and clear product format information across the powder lineup.

The Super Speciosa kratom powder line is structured around format clarity. Adults comparing kratom powder varieties can review mitragynine content tiers (1.5 percent or higher for Signature Reserve, 1.3 percent or higher for Maeng Da, 1.0 percent or higher for Bali, Thai, and Borneo), vein color profiles, and weight options from 100g to 5kg directly from product page labels. The lab lookup system is intended to give customers access to batch-specific documentation, supporting optimal batch visibility before and after purchase. Super Speciosa does not make claims about specific physical, emotional, or wellness outcomes from kratom use.

Availability, Age Requirements, and Shipping Eligibility

Super Speciosa kratom powder is available for direct purchase through the official Super Speciosa website. The 21-or-older age requirement applies to every order. Kratom is regulated state by state, and the list of states and localities where kratom is prohibited has changed multiple times in the 2025 and 2026 legislative cycles. Super Speciosa ships kratom powder across the United States from Florida only to states and localities where kratom is permitted, with checkout shipping eligibility tied directly to the current legal map. The full restricted-location list and current shipping eligibility are confirmed on the Super Speciosa Shipping Policy page at checkout.

Orders placed before 2:00 PM EST Monday through Friday ship the same day. Shipping options include USPS Priority Mail, USPS Priority Mail Express, and UPS Ground. All packages ship discreetly.

Super Speciosa Customer Programs: Subscriptions, Rewards, and Guarantee

Super Speciosa offers a Subscribe and Save program with 20 percent off every recurring delivery and flexible delivery intervals of two, four, or six weeks, or two or three months. Subscriptions can be modified, paused, or canceled through the customer account portal. A loyalty program is available across three tiers (Welcome, Silver, and Gold) with credits earned per dollar spent and birthday credits added at enrollment. A referral program offers $20 off the first purchase for a referred friend and $30 in credits to the referring customer.

A 30-day satisfaction guarantee covers every Super Speciosa order. Refund or exchange requests submitted within 30 days of the original order date are evaluated by customer service. Approved returns are refunded in full, including the original cost of shipping.

View the current Super Speciosa offer (official Super Speciosa page)

Kratom Powder Quality Standards in the Broader Category

Kratom imported into the United States comes primarily from Indonesia, where harvesting and milling quality controls vary by operator. Imported raw kratom can fail microbial testing standards on receipt in the United States, and contamination with heavy metals is a documented concern across the category. The American Kratom Association GMP Standards Program, introduced in 2019, provides a voluntary compliance framework covering supplier qualification, standard operating procedures, lab testing requirements, and contamination prevention. Vendors operating under AKA GMP standards have implemented these procedures across their supply chain.

A distinct regulatory concern in the broader category centers on concentrated and synthetic 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products. In July 2025, the FDA issued warning letters to multiple companies marketing concentrated 7-OH products (including tablets, gummies, drink mixes, and shots) and recommended that concentrated 7-OH be classified as a controlled substance. The FDA stated that this enforcement action targets concentrated and synthetic 7-OH products, not natural kratom leaf, where 7-OH is present only in trace amounts. Super Speciosa carries only natural unadulterated kratom leaf and tests every batch through high-performance thin-layer chromatography (HPTLC) to confirm that the alkaloid profile matches natural leaf and does not contain artificially elevated or synthetic alkaloids.

The Kratom Consumer Protection Act, passed in multiple states, codifies similar requirements at the state level, including labeling rules, age restrictions, lab-testing standards, and prohibitions on synthetic alkaloid adulteration. The American Kratom Association tracks KCPA legislation across states and works with state legislatures on additional adoption. Super Speciosa operates in alignment with the KCPA framework that is now active or pending in more than a dozen states, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arizona, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Contact Information

Super Organics LLC

7901 4th St N, Suite 300

St. Petersburg, FL 33702

United States

...(754) 800-5219

Frequently Asked Questions

What is high-quality kratom powder?

High-quality kratom powder is made from the dried, milled leaves of Mitragyna speciosa and supported by third-party lab testing, batch-level traceability, accredited laboratory partners, and GMP-aligned production controls. Super Speciosa kratom powder is tracked by batch number with QR-code access to the lab report for each specific batch.

How is Super Speciosa kratom powder different from other kratom brands?

Super Speciosa kratom powder is produced in a GMP-reported facility in Florida, third-party lab-tested every batch by ISO 17025 accredited laboratories, and tracked by batch number with QR-code access to the lab report for that specific batch. Super Speciosa is one of the first qualified vendors under the American Kratom Association GMP Standards Program.

What does the third-party lab testing cover?

Every Super Speciosa kratom powder batch is tested for five alkaloids (mitragynine, 7-hydroxymitragynine, paynantheine, speciogynine, and speciociliatine), a full microbial panel (Salmonella, E. coli, coliforms, yeast, and mold), and heavy metals including lead. Lab reports are accessible by scanning the QR code on the product label or by searching the batch number on the Super Speciosa lab report page.

What is the mitragynine content of each Super Speciosa kratom powder variety?

Signature Reserve carries a stated 1.5 percent or higher mitragynine threshold. The Green, White, and Red Maeng Da varieties carry a stated 1.3 percent or higher threshold. Red Bali, Thai, and Borneo varieties typically test at 1.0 percent or higher. Natural unadulterated kratom leaf typically ranges from 0.5 percent to 2.0 percent mitragynine.

How does the Subscribe and Save program work?

Adult customers select a product, choose a delivery frequency of two, four, or six weeks, or two or three months, and receive 20 percent off every recurring delivery. Subscriptions can be modified, paused, or canceled through the customer account portal at any time.

What is the Super Speciosa return policy?

A 30-day satisfaction guarantee covers every order. Refund or exchange requests submitted within 30 days of the original order date are evaluated by customer service. Approved returns are refunded in full, including the original cost of shipping.

Where does Super Speciosa ship kratom powder?

Super Speciosa ships kratom powder across the United States from Florida to states and localities where kratom is permitted. Current shipping eligibility and the full restricted-location list are available on the Super Speciosa Shipping Policy page.

What does "GMP-aligned" mean for Super Speciosa kratom powder?

Super Speciosa is one of the first qualified vendors under the American Kratom Association GMP Standards Program, a voluntary program covering supplier qualification, standard operating procedures, lab testing requirements, and contamination prevention.

Summary

Super Speciosa has been producing high-quality kratom powder since 2016 from a GMP-reported facility in Florida under Super Organics LLC. Super Speciosa quality documentation is built around batch-number traceability, QR-code lab report access on every product label, third-party testing by ISO 17025 accredited laboratories, and GMP-aligned controls under the American Kratom Association GMP Standards Program. The kratom powder lineup includes Signature Reserve (stated 1.5 percent or higher mitragynine threshold), Green, White, and Red Maeng Da (1.3 percent or higher), and Red Bali, Thai, and Borneo varieties (1.0 percent or higher typical). Pricing starts at $19.99, with subscription savings of 20 percent available, and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee applies to every order. Super Speciosa products are available only to adults age 21 or older where kratom can be lawfully shipped. The FDA has not approved kratom as a dietary supplement, and Super Speciosa kratom powder is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Current pricing, shipping eligibility, and the full restricted-location list are available on the official Super Speciosa website.

View the current Super Speciosa offer (official Super Speciosa page)

Super Speciosa Kratom Coverage: Powder, Format, and Strain Selection Resources

Super Speciosa kratom coverage includes powder quality, product format comparisons, and strain selection topics for adults researching lab-tested kratom products online.



Super Speciosa Kratom Strain Support Coverage

Super Speciosa Brand and Strain Selection Coverage Super Speciosa Powder, Capsule, and Gummy Format Comparison Coverage

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has not approved kratom as a dietary supplement. Kratom products mentioned in this content are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Kratom is regulated differently across US states and localities; customers are responsible for confirming the legal status of kratom in their jurisdiction before ordering.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: The content provided is for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for advice from a qualified healthcare professional. Anyone who is pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medications, or managing a medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any kratom product. Discontinue use and seek medical attention if any adverse reaction occurs.

Results May Vary: Individual experiences with kratom products vary based on serving size, individual physiology, batch alkaloid content, and other factors. Statements regarding alkaloid content reflect Super Speciosa's third-party lab-tested batch data and may differ from other kratom products in the broader category.

Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing, promotional offers, bundle availability, and subscription terms are subject to change. Current pricing and offers are confirmed at the official Super Speciosa website at the time of purchase.

Must be 21 or older to purchase. See full terms through the official Super Speciosa website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

CONTACT: Email:... Phone: (754) 800-5219