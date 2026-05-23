MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) How Roota's Plant-Based Rosemary, Biotin, Caffeine, Redensyl, and AnaGain Roll-On Serum Is Designed for Hair Thinning, Shedding, and Scalp Care in 2026

Aurora, CO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Roota is a topical cosmetic product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including hair loss conditions. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or managing a medical condition such as PCOS or thyroid disorders. See full terms through getroota. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

TL;DR

Roota is a topical cosmetic hair and scalp care brand offering a roll-on serum and an activator spray. The formula uses rosemary oil, biotin, caffeine, peptides, Redensyl, and AnaGain in a leave-in application format designed for consistent scalp-care routines. Search interest around "Roota under investigation" reflects consumer verification around ingredient claims, application steps, refund terms, and cosmetic hair-care positioning. Roota ships free across the United States, references a 90-day money-back guarantee in Roota product materials, and is sold direct-to-consumer at

View the current Roota offer (official Roota page)

Quick Overview

If you have landed here while comparing topical scalp serums, you are not alone. Hair thinning, shedding, and scalp-care concerns are some of the most actively searched cosmetic categories online right now, and Roota is one of the newer plant-based entries in that space. Consumers researching Roota commonly compare product format, ingredients, application steps, refund terms, customer support access, and cosmetic claim language during product research.

Roota is a plant-based topical hair and scalp care brand. Roota offers two products in its lineup: the Hair Growth Roll-On Scalp Serum and the Hair Activator Spray. The roll-on serum uses a precision applicator designed to deliver the formula directly to the scalp along target areas such as the part, edges, hairline, and crown. Roota is a leave-in product, no rinsing required, and is suitable for sensitive scalps and color-treated hair.

View the current Roota offer (official Roota page)

Why "Roota Under Investigation" Searches Are Trending

Search interest around "Roota under investigation," "Roota scam," "Roota legit," "Roota complaints," "Roota side effects," and "does Roota work" reflects consumer verification behavior around a topical hair and scalp care product. Consumers in this category commonly compare ingredient lists, application steps, refund terms, customer support details, safety notices, and cosmetic claim language before deciding whether a product fits their routine.

Roota sits in a competitive category alongside prescription topical treatments, low-level laser therapy devices, PRP procedures, and dozens of over-the-counter serums. The roll-on applicator format, plant-based ingredient list, and direct-to-consumer support structure are the primary brand-level differentiators consumers tend to compare.

What Topical Hair Care Serums Are and How They Are Designed to Work

Topical hair care serums are leave-in cosmetic products applied directly to the scalp rather than to the hair shaft. They are formulated to deliver active ingredients to the scalp surface, where hair follicles are located. Common active ingredients in this category include rosemary oil, caffeine, biotin, peptides, and patented cosmetic actives such as Redensyl and AnaGain.

DHT, or dihydrotestosterone, is commonly discussed in the hair-thinning category because it is associated with androgen-related follicle changes. Consumers researching topical scalp-care products often come across DHT in marketing materials and ingredient discussions across the category. Topical serums in this space are typically applied once daily, are designed for consistent long-term use as part of a broader scalp-care routine, and are not regulated as prescription drug treatments.

Roota is a topical cosmetic scalp-care system designed to support the appearance of fuller-looking hair through a roll-on application format. Roota is not a prescription product, is not a drug, and does not require a doctor's authorization to purchase.

What Roota Offers: Products, Format, and Application

Roota offers two products in its hair and scalp care line: the Hair Growth Roll-On Scalp Serum and the Hair Activator Spray. Both are sold direct-to-consumer through

The Hair Growth Roll-On Scalp Serum uses a precision roll-on applicator engineered for targeted use along areas where hair appears less dense, such as the part, hairline, edges, and crown. The applicator is built for direct scalp placement rather than broad full-hair distribution, which is one of the main differentiators in the topical scalp-care category. The formula is leave-in and does not require rinsing.

Roota is plant-based, formulated without parabens or artificial fragrances, and positioned for sensitive scalps and color-treated hair.

View the current Roota offer (official Roota page)

Roota Ingredients and Scalp-Care Formula Review

Roota Hair Growth Roll-On Scalp Serum is a topical cosmetic formula built around rosemary oil, biotin, caffeine, peptides, Redensyl, and AnaGain. The formula is applied directly to the scalp using a roll-on applicator designed for targeted use along the part, edges, hairline, crown, and other sparse-looking areas.

Rosemary Oil receives strong consumer search interest in topical hair-care discussions because of its role in botanical scalp-care formulas. Rosemary oil is one of the most-searched plant-based ingredients in the hair-care category and is commonly included in leave-in cosmetic serums.

Biotin (Vitamin B7) is a B vitamin associated with normal hair health. Biotin is widely recognized in hair, nail, and beauty products and is commonly featured in cosmetic hair-care formulations.

Caffeine is commonly used in topical scalp products and appears in many cosmetic hair-care formulas across the category.

Peptides are short chains of amino acids used in cosmetic formulations to condition the scalp and hair.

Redensyl® is a patented cosmetic ingredient used in topical hair-care formulations.

AnaGainTM is a patented cosmetic ingredient used in topical hair-care formulations.

Roota combines all six actives in a single roll-on application format. Consumers searching "Roota clinically-tested" are reviewing the ingredient and formulation claims commonly raised when evaluating rosemary oil, caffeine, peptide, Redensyl, AnaGain, and biotin positioning in the topical scalp-care category. Roota is a topical cosmetic scalp-care product, not a prescription drug, medical treatment, or guaranteed hair-regrowth solution.

How Roota Is Used in a Daily Scalp-Care Routine

Roota is designed for once-daily topical use. The application protocol is straightforward and fits easily into a standard morning or evening routine.

Step 1. Part the hair to expose the scalp in the target area.

Step 2. Apply the serum directly to the scalp using the roll-on applicator. Massage the area with the fingertips for one to two minutes to support absorption.

Step 3. Leave the serum in. The formula is lightweight, non-greasy, and does not require rinsing. Style the hair as usual.

Step 4. Apply consistently. Roota is designed for consistent daily use as part of a complete scalp-care routine, typically over a period of at least three months.

Roota's roll-on application format is one of the clearest differentiators in the product category. The targeted scalp placement allows for direct application along target areas of the scalp rather than broad coverage across the full hair shaft. Roota can be used alongside other hair-care routines, including nutritional supplements, low-level light therapy, and PRP procedures. Buyers currently using prescription topical treatments such as minoxidil, or managing a medical condition such as PCOS or thyroid disorders, should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding any new topical product to their routine.

Rosemary Oil, Minoxidil, and the Botanical-vs-Drug Comparison

Rosemary oil receives attention in topical hair-care searches because consumers often compare botanical scalp-care routines with drug-based options such as minoxidil. Roota includes rosemary oil as part of a cosmetic scalp-care formula. Roota is not minoxidil, is not a prescription product, and is not intended to produce drug-level outcomes or treat diagnosed hair-loss conditions such as androgenetic alopecia, alopecia areata, or telogen effluvium.

For buyers comparing topical cosmetic serums against prescription options, the practical differences come down to product class, regulatory status, application format, ingredient profile, and the type of routine each product fits into. Anyone weighing prescription versus cosmetic options for hair thinning should consult a qualified healthcare professional for a personalized assessment.

Roota Pricing and 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Roota is sold direct-to-consumer through Current package pricing, promotional availability, bundle configurations, and shipping options are confirmed at checkout.

Roota product materials reference a 90-day money-back guarantee, while Roota's published terms describe a 30-day return process for eligible unopened products. Return shipping is handled by the customer, and support is available at... and +1 (484) 263-5085 for current return instructions.

View the current Roota offer (official Roota page)

Availability and Shipping

Roota is available direct-to-consumer at and ships free across the United States with real-time tracking. Roota also ships to European Union destinations, with European returns processed through a Netherlands fulfillment address.

Order processing typically takes one to three business days. Shipping time depends on destination and typically takes two to fourteen business days from the date of dispatch. Current availability, shipping timelines, and international shipping options are confirmed at Roota support can be reached at... or +1 (484) 263-5085 for availability and shipping questions.

Roota Safety Notes and Use Considerations

Roota is a topical cosmetic product for adults. The formula should not be applied to broken or irritated skin or near the eyes. A patch test is appropriate for users with sensitive skin before full application.

Pregnant or nursing individuals, adults taking prescription medication, individuals managing PCOS, thyroid disorders, or other medical conditions affecting hair, individuals currently using prescription topical treatments for hair thinning, and people with known sensitivities to any Roota ingredients should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Roota support can be reached at... for ingredient questions, product-use questions, and safety-related inquiries.

Roota Contact Information

Email:...

Phone: +1 (484) 263-5085

Company Address: 30 N Gould St, STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801, United States

US Returns Address: 19655 E 35th Dr, Suite #100, Aurora, CO 80011, United States

EU Returns Address: Kleine Esch 669, 2841 MK Moordrecht, Netherlands

Roota directs all product questions, return requests, and replacement requests to the support email and phone line above. Buyers initiating a return are required to complete the official Return Form through the Roota Help Center after shipping the product to the appropriate return address.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Roota under investigation?

"Roota under investigation" is a consumer search phrase used by buyers verifying a topical scalp-care brand during product research. Roota operates direct-to-consumer through publishes terms and conditions, lists a US company address, provides US and EU return addresses, and includes ingredient information and safety notices through Roota support can be reached at +1 (484) 263-5085 or....

Is Roota a scam?

"Roota scam" is a consumer search phrase used by buyers comparing product identity, customer support access, refund terms, ingredient claims, and direct-to-consumer ordering information. Roota operates through publishes customer support contact details, lists a US company address, provides US and EU return addresses, and includes product-use and safety notices for adults considering the topical scalp-care routine.

Is Roota legit?

Roota is a direct-to-consumer hair and scalp care brand offering the Roota Hair Growth Roll-On Scalp Serum and Roota Hair Activator Spray. The roll-on serum is formulated with rosemary oil, biotin, caffeine, peptides, Redensyl, and AnaGain in a roll-on format designed for targeted scalp application along areas where hair appears less dense, including edges, parts, and crown zones. Roota publishes terms and conditions, a refund process, free US shipping, and live customer support channels.

Does Roota work?

"Does Roota work" is best evaluated as a cosmetic hair-care question rather than a medical conclusion. Roota is designed for consistent topical use on the scalp and combines commonly used scalp-care ingredients including rosemary oil, caffeine, biotin, peptides, Redensyl, and AnaGain. Individual experiences with topical cosmetic hair-care products vary based on scalp condition, hair type, age, genetic factors, medical history, and consistency of use. Roota is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or hair-loss condition.

What are the Roota side effects?

"Roota side effects" is a common buyer search phrase for topical scalp-care products because users want to understand skin sensitivity, fragrance exposure, application areas, and compatibility with existing routines. Roota is a leave-in topical cosmetic product. A patch test is appropriate for users with sensitive skin, and the formula should not be applied to broken or irritated skin or near the eyes. Adults who are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, managing a medical condition, or using prescription hair treatments should consult a qualified healthcare professional before use.

Can Roota reduce shedding?

Roota is designed for topical scalp-care routines where users are focused on the appearance of fuller-looking, stronger-feeling hair. Shedding experiences vary widely and can be influenced by hormones, stress, genetics, nutrition, postpartum changes, thyroid disorders, medications, and other medical factors. Anyone experiencing sudden, severe, or persistent shedding should consult a qualified healthcare professional.

Does Roota grow baby hairs?

"Roota baby hairs" is a search phrase tied to buyer interest in visible cosmetic changes around the hairline, temples, edges, part, and crown. Roota is a topical cosmetic scalp-care product designed to support the appearance of fuller-looking hair through consistent daily roll-on application. Roota does not promise a specific baby-hair timeline, density change, or regrowth outcome, and individual cosmetic experiences vary based on hair type, age, scalp condition, and consistency of use.

Is Roota the same as minoxidil?

No. Roota is not minoxidil. Roota is a topical cosmetic scalp-care product and is not a prescription drug. Minoxidil is an FDA-approved topical drug regulated as a hair-loss treatment. Roota and minoxidil belong to different product classes with different regulatory frameworks, ingredient profiles, and intended uses. Buyers weighing prescription drug options versus cosmetic scalp-care routines should consult a qualified healthcare professional.

What ingredients are in Roota?

Roota Hair Growth Roll-On Scalp Serum is formulated with rosemary oil, biotin (Vitamin B7), caffeine, peptides, Redensyl, and AnaGain. The formula is plant-based and designed for topical scalp application. Roota lists formula details through

What are Roota complaints about?

"Roota complaints" is a buyer-verification phrase commonly used when consumers look for customer support access, return instructions, shipping timelines, pricing details, and ingredient information during brand verification. Roota lists support at... and +1 (484) 263-5085, with US returns directed to Aurora, Colorado, and EU returns directed to Moordrecht, Netherlands.

What is the Roota refund policy?

Roota product materials reference a 90-day money-back guarantee, while Roota's published terms describe a 30-day return process for eligible unopened products. Return shipping is handled by the customer. Roota support can be reached at... or +1 (484) 263-5085 for current return instructions.

Where is Roota available?

Roota is available direct-to-consumer at Roota ships free across the United States with real-time tracking and also ships to European Union destinations. Current shipping options and international availability are confirmed at checkout on

Summary

Roota is a plant-based topical hair and scalp care brand offering a Hair Growth Roll-On Scalp Serum and a Hair Activator Spray. The roll-on serum is formulated with rosemary oil, biotin, caffeine, peptides, Redensyl, and AnaGain in a precision roll-on applicator designed for once-daily use along target areas of the scalp such as the part, edges, hairline, and crown. Roota is a topical cosmetic product designed to support the appearance of fuller-looking hair through a consistent daily scalp-care routine. Roota is sold direct-to-consumer at ships free across the United States, and is backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee as referenced in Roota product materials, with published terms describing a 30-day return process for eligible unopened products. Roota is a topical cosmetic product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or hair-loss condition. Buyers with hair thinning concerns should consult a qualified healthcare professional for a personalized assessment.

View the current Roota offer (official Roota page)

Roota is a topical cosmetic product. Statements regarding Roota's ingredients and formulation have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Roota is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including hair-loss conditions such as androgenetic alopecia, alopecia areata, telogen effluvium, or hair thinning related to medical conditions including PCOS, thyroid disorders, postpartum changes, or perimenopause.

The information above is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, dermatological, or trichological advice. Individuals with concerns about hair loss, scalp conditions, or any medical condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional. Do not stop, start, or modify any prescription treatment based on information above. Individual experiences with topical hair and scalp care products vary based on hair type, scalp condition, age, underlying medical factors, genetic factors, consistency of use, and overall hair-care routine.

No specific outcome, timeline, regrowth, density change, or shedding reduction is promised, implied, or guaranteed. Topical cosmetic products are designed for consistent long-term use as part of a complete hair-care routine. All pricing, promotional offers, package configurations, shipping costs, and refund terms are subject to change without notice.

Current pricing, current promotional offers, and current refund terms are confirmed at checkout on Per the brand's published terms and conditions, products available through may contain chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm; California buyers are directed to the official California Proposition 65 warnings website for more information.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Roota is a topical cosmetic product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, including hair loss conditions. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or managing a medical condition such as PCOS or thyroid disorders. See full terms through This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

CONTACT: Email:... Phone: +1 (484) 263-5085