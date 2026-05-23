MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter Silver-Treated Fabric Finish, 170gsm Jersey-Knit Shell, OEKO-TEX® Certification, 4°F Cool-Touch, and Refund Policy Explained

New York, NY, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Results may vary. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is a textile bedding product and is not a medical device. See full terms and conditions through the official Miracle Made® website. This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.

TL;DR

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is a cool-touch bedding product from Pattern Brands LLC, built with a 90% nylon, 10% spandex jersey-knit shell at 170gsm, a 100% polyester down-alternative fill, a silver-treated fabric finish, and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified materials. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter can be evaluated through high-interest consumer search topics such as "under investigation," "silver-infused comforter," "temperature regulating blanket," and "most effectively-made comforter" by reviewing verified product construction, 30-night trial terms, material safety disclosures, and antimicrobial scope limitations. Full/Queen is currently priced at $129 (regular $215), and King/Cali King is currently priced at $139 (regular $231), with free U.S. shipping and free U.S. returns within 30 days of delivery.

View the current Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter offer (official Miracle Made page)

Quick Overview

Miracle Made® is a Pattern Brands LLC company founded in 2019. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is a silver-treated, OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified comforter built around a 90% nylon, 10% spandex jersey-knit shell at 170gsm and filled with 100% polyester down alternative. The comforter is designed for direct skin contact without a duvet cover. Current promotional pricing on Full/Queen is $129 (regular $215). Every order includes a 30-Night Risk-Free Trial with free U.S. return shipping.

View the current Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter offer (official Miracle Made page)

What Cooling Comforters Are and How the Category Works

Cooling comforters are a category of bedding designed to reduce heat retention during sleep. The category covers several distinct construction approaches: natural-fiber shells engineered for breathability, synthetic performance-textile shells built for cool-touch feel on skin contact, phase-change material inserts, and lightweight down-alternative fills intended to limit heat buildup against the body. Each approach addresses heat differently. Some target ambient airflow. Some target the moment-of-contact sensation. Others target weight and loft to limit insulation effect.

Cooling comforters that use a synthetic jersey-knit shell take their material engineering from performance apparel, where smooth, cool-feel fabrics are widely used for moisture management and contact temperature regulation. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter sits in this construction category.

Search Interest in "Under Investigation," "Most Effectively-Made," and "Silver-Infused" Cooling Comforter Terms

The phrase "Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter under investigation" reflects consumer verification behavior. It signals the due-diligence process consumers use before purchasing bedding products built around cool-touch fabric, silver-treated textile finishes, OEKO-TEX® certification, return windows, and promotional offer terms. Miracle Made® offers a 30-Night Risk-Free Trial with free U.S. return shipping. Consumers wanting product documentation or order support can contact Miracle Made® at... or +1 888-683-4875.

Search interest around "Miracle Brand complaints" reflects consumer review behavior around shipping terms, refund windows, product texture, cooling feel, bonus-item terms, and return-policy details before purchase. Those areas can be evaluated through the verified product specifications, the published return policy, and direct contact with Miracle Made® customer support.

Search interest around "Miracle Brand side effects" reflects consumer questions about skin-contact materials, fabric finishes, sensitivities, and care routines. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is a textile bedding product, not a medical device. The silver-treated fabric finish applies to the comforter material and does not protect users against bacteria or other disease organisms.

Search interest around "most effectively-made comforter" reflects consumer comparison behavior around construction quality, shell composition, fill type, stitching, washability, certifications, and trial terms. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter can be evaluated through those concrete product specifications rather than broad market-ranking language.

Consumers searching "temperature regulating blanket" are usually comparing bedding products designed to reduce heat retention, improve airflow, feel cool on contact, or use lightweight fill construction. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter uses a 90% nylon, 10% spandex jersey-knit shell and 100% polyester down-alternative fill intended to reduce heat retention and support cool-touch contact feel.

Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter Overview

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is built around three material decisions: a 90% nylon, 10% spandex jersey-knit shell at 170gsm chosen for cool-touch feel on skin contact; a 100% polyester down-alternative fill selected for lightweight, breathable loft; and a silver-treated fabric finish designed to reduce odor-causing bacteria on the comforter material itself.

The comforter is finished with diamond quilting and piped edges, and it is designed to be used without a duvet cover. The same cool-touch shell sits on both sides, so there is no separate warm side. Miracle Made® offers the comforter in two sizes (Full/Queen and King/Cali King) and is currently available in Alpine White. The brand is operated by Pattern Brands LLC, headquartered at 228 Park Ave S, PMB 73891, New York, NY 10003.

Miracle Made® was founded in 2019 and joined the Pattern Brands family in 2023. Pattern Brands also operates GIR, Open Spaces, Onsen, Yield, Letterfolk, and Poketo. Miracle Made® displays "Loved by 1,000,000+ Customers" language on the current Cooling Comforter product page.

Cool-Touch Shell Construction for Hot Sleepers: The 4°F Reference

Consumers searching the "hot sleepers" and "temperature regulating blanket" clusters are comparing bedding products built for warm-weather comfort and direct skin-contact cooling feel. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter uses a double-sided cool-touch shell made from 90% nylon and 10% spandex in a 170gsm jersey knit. Jersey-knit nylon/spandex is a textile construction widely used in performance apparel for its smooth, cool feel against skin. The shell is engineered to feel cool on skin contact, and the same material sits on both sides of the comforter.

The current Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter page includes an "up to 4°F" cool-touch reference. The 4°F figure is brand-reported and refers to contact feel against skin. It does not refer to room temperature reduction, body temperature change, prevention of night sweats, treatment of sleep disruption, or guaranteed sleep outcomes.

The shell is also designed to limit heat buildup underneath during sleep. The combination of the jersey-knit construction and the lightweight down-alternative fill is intended to reduce the heat retention common to heavier woven cotton or polyester comforters.

View the current Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter offer (official Miracle Made page)

Silver-Treated Fabric Finish: What "Silver-Infused" Searches Cover for This Comforter

Consumers searching "silver-infused cooling comforter" are comparing bedding products built with silver-based textile finishes. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter shell includes a silver-treated fabric finish designed to help the comforter material stay fresher between washes by addressing odor-causing bacteria on the fabric. The treatment applies to the textile material. It does not protect users against bacteria or other disease organisms, and the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is not a medical device.

The practical effect of the silver-treated finish is reduced frequency of required washing for freshness purposes. Personal washing frequency depends on individual preference, sleep environment, and use. Miracle Made® recommends washing according to the published care instructions rather than on a fixed schedule.

OEKO-TEX® Certification and Skin-Contact Material Testing

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter uses OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified materials. OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 is an independent international testing and certification system. Products that carry the certification have been tested for substances covered by the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 framework at thresholds calibrated to skin contact applications. For consumers comparing skin-safe and certified bedding options, the verified point on the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is independent material safety testing for skin-contact applications. The certification covers materials. It does not certify cooling performance, durability, antimicrobial efficacy, or allergy prevention.

Pricing, Sizes, Color, and Current Offer

The Full/Queen Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is currently shown at $129, reduced from a listed $215 price. Miracle Made® displays a 40% promotional discount and $86 savings on the current Full/Queen product page. Full/Queen measures 90"W x 90"L.

The King/Cali King Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is currently shown at $139, reduced from a listed $231 price. Miracle Made® displays a 39% promotional discount and $92 savings on the current King/Cali King product page. King/Cali King measures 106"W x 90"L.

Available color: Alpine White. Color availability may change; current options are confirmed at checkout on the official Miracle Made® website.

The current Miracle Made® product page references bonus items valued at approximately $110+: a 3-piece towel set, a sleep guide e-book, a $20 gift card, a satin eye mask, and entry into the Miracle Made® Royal Caribbean Cruise Giveaway (no purchase necessary; void where prohibited; see official sweepstakes rules at miraclebrand for full terms; total ARV $2,400 awarded as gift cards; open to legal U.S. residents 21+; ends 7/31/26; this sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Royal Caribbean). Pricing, bonus item contents, color availability, and shipping terms can change, so current terms are confirmed during checkout through the official Miracle Made® website.

30-Night Trial, Refund Policy, Shipping, and Returns

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter includes a 30-Night Risk-Free Trial. U.S. orders are eligible for free returns within the 30-day return window from the delivery date. Returns are initiated by contacting... with the order number and reason for return. Original shipping costs are non-refundable where applicable, and international returns are not accepted under the published return terms. Returns process within approximately 10 business days of receipt, with refunds issued 2–7 business days after processing.

Miracle Made® ships the Cooling Comforter to the United States and Canada. U.S. shipping is free on all orders. Canadian shipping fees and delivery times vary by location. Most orders process within 1–2 business days, with U.S. delivery typically 3–5 business days after processing. Miracle Made® does not currently ship to APO, FPO, or P.O. Box addresses and does not currently offer expedited shipping.

View the current Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter offer (official Miracle Made page)

Care Instructions and Washability

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is machine-washable and dryer-safe. Miracle Made® published care instructions specify warm wash with a mild liquid detergent, washing with similar colors, tumble dry low, prompt removal from the dryer, and warm iron if necessary. Miracle Made® advises against fabric softeners, powdered detergents, household cleaning products, and washing alongside zippers, hooks, or hardware. Loose threads are cut with scissors rather than pulled. Stains are pretreated with a gel laundry detergent and rested for 1–2 hours before washing.

Who the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter May Fit

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter may fit consumers comparing lightweight bedding, cool-touch shell materials, down-alternative comforters, machine-washable comforters, silver-treated bedding, and OEKO-TEX® certified bedding. The comforter is designed for direct skin contact without a duvet cover, which may appeal to customers who prefer a smooth jersey-knit shell rather than a traditional cotton duvet setup.

The comforter may also fit households looking for bedding with a freshness-focused fabric finish. The silver-treated material is designed to help protect the fabric from odor-causing bacteria, but it does not protect users against bacteria or other disease organisms.

Customer feedback displayed on the Miracle Made® product page focuses on cool-touch feel, lightweight texture, softness, and comfort during warm sleep conditions. Individual experiences vary based on room temperature, climate, bedding layers, personal preference, and sleep environment.

Who May Want to Compare Other Bedding Options

Consumers who prefer heavy warmth, traditional cotton texture, wool fill, natural down, patterned colors, or duvet-cover layering may want to compare other bedding formats before choosing a cooling comforter. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is built around a smooth synthetic cool-touch shell and polyester down-alternative fill, so texture preference and warmth preference may affect product fit. Consumers in very cold sleeping environments may prefer heavier-fill bedding options, since the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter fill is designed for lightweight, all-season use.

Contact Information

Customer Support Email:...

Customer Support Phone: +1 888-683-4875 (9 AM–5 PM Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday)

Parent Company: Pattern Brands LLC

Mailing Address: 228 Park Ave S, PMB 73891, New York, NY 10003

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are consumers searching "Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter under investigation"?

The phrase "Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter under investigation" reflects consumer verification behavior before purchase. Consumers using this search are typically reviewing product specifications, return windows, refund terms, fabric finishes, certifications, and customer support details. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter offers a 30-Night Risk-Free Trial with free U.S. return shipping. Consumers can contact Miracle Made® at... or +1 888-683-4875 for product documentation or order support.

Is the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter silver-infused?

Consumers searching "silver-infused cooling comforter" are comparing bedding products built with silver-based textile finishes. The verified product framing for the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is a silver-treated fabric finish on the comforter shell. The silver-treated finish is designed to reduce odor-causing bacteria on the comforter material. It protects the fabric from odor-causing bacteria and does not protect users against bacteria or other disease organisms. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is not a medical device.

What does "temperature regulating blanket" mean for this comforter?

Consumers searching "temperature regulating blanket" are usually comparing bedding products designed to reduce heat retention, improve airflow, feel cool on contact, or use lightweight fill construction. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is built around a 90% nylon, 10% spandex jersey-knit shell at 170gsm and a 100% polyester down-alternative fill, intended to reduce heat retention and support cool-touch contact feel. The current Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter page includes an "up to 4°F" cool-touch reference. The 4°F figure is brand-reported and refers to contact feel against skin, not room temperature reduction, body temperature change, prevention of night sweats, treatment of sleep disruption, or guaranteed sleep outcomes.

Does the silver-treated fabric finish protect users?

No. The silver-treated fabric finish on the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter applies to the comforter material. It is designed to reduce odor-causing bacteria on the fabric itself. It does not protect users against bacteria or other disease organisms. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

What should consumers know about "side effects" searches?

Search interest around "Miracle Brand side effects" reflects consumer questions about skin-contact materials, fabric finishes, sensitivities, and care routines. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is a textile bedding product, not a medical device. The shell is 90% nylon and 10% spandex with a silver-treated fabric finish. The shell uses OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified materials for skin-contact testing. People with skin sensitivities, allergies, or specific health considerations should consult a qualified healthcare professional before purchase.

What is the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter made of?

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter shell is 90% nylon and 10% spandex constructed as a 170gsm jersey knit. The fill is 100% polyester down alternative, which makes the comforter fully vegan. The shell uses OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified materials and includes a silver-treated fabric finish designed to reduce odor-causing bacteria on the comforter material.

How does the cool-touch feel work for hot sleepers?

For consumers who identify as hot sleepers, the relevant verified details are the double-sided cool-touch shell, the lightweight down-alternative fill, the no-duvet-cover design, and the brand-reported "up to 4°F" contact-cooling reference. Jersey-knit nylon/spandex is widely used in performance apparel for its smooth, cool feel against skin. The 4°F reference applies to contact feel against skin. It does not refer to room temperature reduction, body temperature change, prevention of night sweats, treatment of sleep disruption, or guaranteed sleep outcomes.

Does the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter need a duvet cover?

No. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is finished with diamond quilting and piped edges and is designed to be used directly without a duvet cover. The cool-touch shell is designed for direct skin contact. A duvet cover can be added if preferred, but is not required.

What does OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certification mean for this comforter?

OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 is an independent international testing and certification system for textile products. Products that carry the certification have been tested for substances regulated for skin contact at defined thresholds. The certification covers material safety. It does not certify cooling performance, durability, antimicrobial efficacy, or allergy prevention.

What sizes and colors are available?

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is available in Full/Queen (90"W x 90"L) and King/Cali King (106"W x 90"L). Alpine White is the current available color. Color availability may change; current options are confirmed at checkout on the official Miracle Made® website.

How does the 30-Night Risk-Free Trial and refund policy work?

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter ships with a 30-Night Risk-Free Trial. The trial runs 30 days from the delivery date. Miracle Made® covers return shipping on U.S. orders within the 30-day window. Original order shipping costs are non-refundable, though standard U.S. shipping is free. Returns are initiated by emailing... with the order number and reason for return. Returns are processed within approximately 10 business days, with refunds issued 2–7 business days after processing. International returns are not accepted under the published return terms.

Is the fill vegan or does it contain real down?

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter fill is 100% polyester down alternative. There is no animal-derived down in the comforter. The fill is fully vegan and is designed for lightweight, breathable loft rather than the higher-insulation profile of traditional down.

How is the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter cleaned?

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is machine-washable and dryer-safe. Miracle Made® care instructions specify warm wash with a mild liquid detergent, washing with similar colors, tumble dry low, and prompt removal from the dryer. Miracle Made® advises against fabric softeners, powdered detergents, household cleaning products, and washing alongside zippers, hooks, or hardware. Loose threads are cut with scissors rather than pulled.

Where does the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter ship to?

Miracle Made® ships the Cooling Comforter to the United States and Canada. U.S. orders ship free with standard delivery. Canadian shipping fees and delivery times vary by location. Miracle Made® does not currently ship to APO, FPO, or P.O. Box addresses and does not currently offer expedited shipping.

Summary

The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is a cooling comforter from Miracle Made®, a Pattern Brands LLC company founded in 2019. The comforter is built around a 90% nylon, 10% spandex jersey-knit shell at 170gsm engineered to feel cool to the touch on skin contact, a 100% polyester down-alternative fill engineered for lightweight breathability, and a silver-treated fabric finish designed to reduce odor-causing bacteria on the comforter material. The shell uses OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified materials for skin-contact testing.

Current promotional pricing on Full/Queen is $129 (regular $215) and on King/Cali King is $139 (regular $231). Every Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter order ships with a 30-Night Risk-Free Trial and free U.S. return shipping within the 30-day window. Standard U.S. shipping is free on all orders. Bonus items (subject to change) currently include a 3-piece towel set, sleep guide e-book, $20 gift card, satin eye mask, and entry into the Miracle Made® Royal Caribbean Cruise Giveaway.

View the current Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter offer (official Miracle Made page)

Miracle Made Cooling Comforter Claims Evaluated: Cool-Touch Shell, Silver-Treated Fabric, and OEKO-TEX® Coverage

Miracle Made® Cooling Comforter coverage also includes Miracle Made Cooling Comforter Claims Evaluated: Cool-Touch Shell, 4°F Reference, and OEKO-TEX® Certification Coverage.

Regulatory Disclaimer: The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is a textile bedding product. The silver-treated fabric finish is designed to reduce odor-causing bacteria on the comforter material. It does not protect users against bacteria or other disease organisms. The Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. People with skin sensitivities, allergies, or specific health considerations should consult a qualified healthcare professional before purchase.

Results May Vary: Individual results from use of the Miracle Brand Cooling Comforter will vary. Cool-touch feel, sleep temperature outcomes, freshness duration between washes, and personal preference for jersey-knit shell texture depend on individual physiology, room temperature, climate, bedding configuration, and other environmental factors. The "up to 4°F cooler" reference is brand-reported and describes contact-cooling sensation on skin contact, not ambient room temperature reduction or body temperature change.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing, promotional offers, bonus item contents, color availability, and shipping terms referenced in this content are subject to change without notice. Current pricing and offer terms are confirmed at checkout on the official Miracle Made® website. The 30-Night Risk-Free Trial and return policy terms apply per the published Miracle Made® return policy in effect at the time of purchase.

Certification Disclosure: OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 is a registered certification mark of OEKO-TEX® Association. The certification covers materials safety testing against defined thresholds for substances regulated for skin contact applications. It does not constitute certification of cooling performance, durability, antimicrobial efficacy, or allergy prevention. All trademark references are used for descriptive identification purposes only.

This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. See full terms and conditions through the official Miracle Made® website.

CONTACT: Customer Support Email:... Customer Support Phone: +1 888-683-4875 (9 AM–5 PM Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday)