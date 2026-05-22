Advanced Painting Pty Ltd Shares Insights on Common Homeowner Painting Issues Across Sydney Residential Properties

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry insights examine repainting mistakes, surface preparation standards, durability concerns, and pre-sale presentation trends affecting Sydney residential properties.

Castle Hill, NSW, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Painting Pty Ltd

The insights are based on residential repainting projects completed throughout Sydney across houses, apartments, strata properties, renovation projects, and end-of-lease repaints. According to the company, this commentary was developed to provide practical insight into recurring painting problems homeowners face when maintaining, renovating, or preparing properties for sale.







The company provides interior and exterior painting, house repainting, apartment painting, renovation repainting, and pre-sale property presentation services across Sydney.

One of the observations based on project experience identified common painting mistakes made during residential repainting projects, particularly when preparation work is rushed or incomplete. According to Advanced Painting Pty Ltd, many repainting problems found in Sydney homes involve surfaces being painted without adequate cleaning, sanding, patching, sealing, or priming before application.

Based on project experience, poor preparation standards frequently contribute to visible paint defects, including bubbling, peeling, cracking, uneven finishes, and premature fading. These issues often become more noticeable over time, particularly in high-traffic interior areas and exterior surfaces exposed to changing weather conditions.

“Surface preparation continues to be one of the most overlooked aspects of residential repainting,” said Eric Kim of Advanced Painting Pty Ltd.“Many long-term paint failures begin before the first coat is even applied. Preparation standards play a major role in how paint performs and how long the finish lasts.”

The company also examined how poor-quality painting work can affect both durability and overall property appearance. According to the findings, low-grade materials, inconsistent application methods, and insufficient preparation can shorten paint lifespan and increase the likelihood of future maintenance costs for homeowners.

Advanced Painting Pty Ltd observed that many homeowners undertaking repainting work are increasingly prioritising durability alongside presentation. The business has observed that repainting projects are no longer viewed solely as cosmetic upgrades, particularly for property owners preparing homes for long-term occupancy or future sale.

Based on observations across residential repainting projects, the company also highlighted several repainting trends currently shaping Sydney homes. Neutral interior colour schemes, low-sheen finishes, and modern light-toned palettes were identified among the most requested residential repainting styles throughout the past year. According to the company, homeowners are increasingly selecting finishes designed to improve natural light and create a cleaner, updated appearance.

The firm further identified growing demand for repainting services linked to pre-sale property presentation. Interior repainting projects involving living areas, kitchens, hallways, bedrooms, and exterior façades accounted for a large portion of enquiries observed throughout Sydney's residential market.

According to the business, many homeowners preparing properties for sale are using repainting projects to improve first impressions before inspections and listings. Refreshing ageing paintwork, repairing visible wall damage, and modernising colour schemes were identified as common objectives among sellers seeking to improve presentation standards.

“Pre-sale repainting continues to be one of the most active segments of the residential painting market,” Eric Kim added.“Homeowners are placing greater emphasis on presentation and looking for practical ways to refresh properties before entering the market.”

In addition to repainting trends and preparation concerns, the company has examined changing homeowner expectations surrounding workmanship quality and contractor reliability. According to the firm, residential clients are increasingly prioritising professional communication, project consistency, insurance coverage, and long-term workmanship standards when selecting painting contractors.

Observations based on completed repainting projects noted that repainting projects are frequently completed in occupied homes or alongside renovation schedules, increasing the importance of reliable service and professional project management throughout the painting process.

Advanced Painting Pty Ltd operates as a fully insured and OH&S compliant painting company and is a member of Master Painters Australia. The business uses established paint brands including Dulux, Taubmans, and Wattyl across its residential and commercial projects throughout Sydney.

Operating since 2019 as a Pty Ltd business, the company provides interior and exterior painting services for residential homes, apartments, strata properties, renovation projects, end-of-lease repaints, and selected commercial properties throughout Sydney.

The company stated that these insights were developed to provide homeowners with a clearer understanding of current repainting conditions, workmanship concerns, and presentation trends affecting residential properties across Sydney.

Advanced Painting Pty Ltd provides house painting, apartment repainting, and property presentation services for residential properties.

About Advanced Painting Pty Ltd

Advanced Painting Pty Ltd is a Sydney-based residential and commercial painting company specialising in interior and exterior repainting services for houses, apartments, strata properties, renovation projects, and selected commercial properties. Operating since 2019 with more than 20 years of professional industry experience behind the business, the company focuses on workmanship quality, preparation standards, and long-lasting finishes across Sydney.

Press Inquiries

Eric Kim

info [at] 0410 949 130



Unit 2 / 11 Harrington Av

Castle Hill, NSW, Australia 2154