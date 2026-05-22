Fake NIA Officer Arrested In Bhubaneswar For Influencing Fabricated Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 22 (IANS) The Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly impersonating an officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and influencing a woman to lodge a fabricated complaint.

The accused, identified as Ashish Reddy (45) of Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi, was found to be posing as an NIA officer and interfering in the investigation of a case registered at Kharavel Nagar police station earlier on the basis of a woman's complaint.

According to police, the complainant had recently lodged a complaint alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by unknown persons inside a vehicle near Puri-Konark Road in April.

However, during the course of the investigation, police found that the accused, Reddy, who was known to the complainant, had introduced himself as a senior NIA officer and was actively influencing the investigation process.

He allegedly pressured investigating officials and played a key role in drafting the complaint. Subsequent verification with the National Investigation Agency confirmed that Reddy was not associated with the organisation and had been impersonating an officer using fake credentials.

During further inquiry, the complainant also admitted that the earlier allegations of abduction and sexual assault by unknown persons were fabricated.

She told police that the complaint had been drafted under Reddy's influence following a personal dispute with her friend.

Police also found that Reddy had established contact with the woman on the pretext of helping her and later sexually exploited her.

He allegedly drafted a false FIR, which was initially submitted at Infocity Police Station and later transferred to Kharavel Nagar police station.

During the investigation, police seized a fake NIA identity card, a T-shirt bearing the NIA logo, a vehicle, mobile phones and other items, including weapons, from the accused.

Reddy has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Police said further investigation was underway to verify his antecedents and possible involvement in other cases.